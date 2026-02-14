PM Modi lands in Chabua airfield to begin his one-day tour of Assam

Guwahati, Feb 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his one-day tour of Assam by landing in the Chabua airfield in Dibrugarh district.

PM Modi has a series of engagements in the state with multiple programs being scheduled in Guwahati as well, apart from the inauguration of the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the highway in Moran in Dibrugarh district.

Later in the day, at around 1 p.m., Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited bridge over the Brahmaputra River connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati.

The bridge is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion, reduce travel time and improve connectivity between the northern and southern banks of the Brahmaputra River.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the temporary campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati at Bongora.

The establishment of IIM Guwahati is being viewed as a major boost to higher education in the Northeast, aimed at nurturing management talent and promoting regional development.

In another key initiative focussed on sustainable urban mobility, Prime Minister Modi will flag off an additional 100 electric buses for Guwahati. The induction of electric buses is part of efforts to strengthen public transport while reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality in the city.

Earlier, on Friday night, in a post on X, the Prime Minister said he would land at 10.30 a.m. at the ELF on the Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh, describing it as the first such facility in the Northeast.

He said the ELF would be vital for emergency response, enabling the timely deployment of rescue and relief operations during challenging situations.

Calling it a moment of “immense joy” for the Northeast, PM Modi said IIM Guwahati will be inaugurated during the visit and that the institute would further strengthen the region’s educational infrastructure and attract students from across the country, enhancing Assam’s profile as a centre for higher education.

In the latter part of the day, the Prime Minister will address BJP workers in Guwahati. Referring to the mandate given to the BJP-NDA alliance a decade ago, PM Modi said the government in Assam has worked tirelessly to fulfil the people's aspirations.

Expressing confidence ahead of the elections, PM Modi said he was hopeful that the people of Assam would once again bless the BJP-NDA alliance.

--IANS

tdr/rad