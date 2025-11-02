PM Modi is the most 'popular' leader in the country: NDA leaders

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Patna on Sunday drew massive crowds, with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders calling it one of the biggest political gatherings witnessed in the state capital.

The event comes ahead of the high-stakes Bihar elections scheduled for November 6 and 11 .

Speaking to IANS, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal said the enthusiasm on the streets reflected public confidence in the Prime Minister.

"Today's roadshow was truly amazing. I have never seen such a massive turnout. PM Modi appealed to people not to allow the "Jungle Raj" of the RJD-led alliance to return in Bihar," he added.

BJP MP and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad described the event as historic, highlighting the overwhelming participation of women.

"Lakhs of women were there, many performing aarti and showering flowers. We were emotional seeing the respect people have for the Prime Minister," he said.

Union Minister and senior JD-U leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh added, "Women cheering from rooftops shows PM Modi’s unmatched popularity across households in Bihar. Today's roadshow in Patna was massive, and it shows the strength of NDA and the popularity of PM Modi."

Commenting on Prime Minister's welcome in Patna, PM Modi travelled in a flower-decorated vehicle for the roadshow.

Union Minister Lalan Singh and BJP leader Dilip Jaiswal accompanied PM Modi in the vehicle.

Large crowds had gathered along the route to see the Prime Minister.

People were seen watching from rooftops, while some women performed Aarti.

Supporters raised "Modi-Modi" slogans as the motorcade passed.

Several NDA leaders also participated, including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav, and local MLA and candidate Nitin Nabin, along with NDA candidates from Patna city.

After the roadshow, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Takht Shri Harimandir Gurudwara in Patna City to offer prayers.

The event took place amid an intense electoral contest in the state.

BJP workers described the presence of senior alliance leaders together as a message of unity to the people of Bihar.

Political observers said the roadshow is likely to make an impact in the Patna region ahead of polling.

--IANS

sas/khz