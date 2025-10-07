PM Modi is my inspiration, want to begin from my village: Folk Singer Maithili Thakur on entering Bihar poll arena

New Delhi: While Bihar prepares for high-voltage Assembly elections in a month from now, popular folk singer Maithili Thakur is likely to make her political debut in the upcoming polls, potentially contesting on a BJP ticket from her home district, Darbhanga. Speaking to press after meeting BJP leaders including Nityanand Rai and Vinod Tawde, she remarked that her favorite political leader is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thakur, known for promoting Maithili culture and folk music, confirmed that discussions with senior BJP leaders have took place, however, nothing has been finalised about her foray into Bihar politics.

Speaking to the media, Thakur said, “We met with Nityanand Rai and Vinod Tawde and discussed several matters related to Bihar's development.”

Thakur expressed her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him her inspiration.

“He is my favorite leader and political figure. The way he connects with people, I feel no other leader can match him in that regard. When he starts speaking, two hours pass by so quickly that it feels as if the conversation has just begun.”

On being asked about her political preferences, the young singer stated, “I like BJP because my ideology matches with the party and I want development of the nation. And if I start from my village, nothing will be bigger than that.”

Thakur revealed that the idea of entering politics has taken shape recently.

“The idea of contesting elections had never crossed my mind earlier, but gradually it started taking shape. Over the past four days, especially after meeting two senior leaders, this thought has gained momentum,” she said.

Highlighting the change Bihar has seen, she recalled the exodus during the RJD era, “My father and many people of his generation witnessed the period of 'Jungle Raj'. I recently visited London, and if you’ve seen my social media, you would know that many prominent doctors and engineers from Bihar and Mithilanchal live there. They left during that time and couldn’t return to their villages.”

Commenting on women’s empowerment, she said, “Everyone knows the condition of women back then. But now, women are able to step out with confidence, and they are progressing.”

On allegations by the Opposition regarding vote manipulation, Thakur firmly dismissed them: “There is no such matter. People are liking and trusting CM Nitish Kumar.”

The seat-sharing within the NDA alliance is yet to be finalised, and the list of candidates has not been announced. The state will go to the polls in two phases -- November 6 and 11, and the results will be announced on November 14.

