PM Modi invokes Lord Ram's ideals for 'Viksit, Aatmanirbhar Bharat' on Ram Navami

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted citizens on the occasion of Ram Navami and prayed for the well-being of all, expressing hope that the blessings of Lord Ram would guide the nation towards the goal of a 'Viksit' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

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Ram Navami marks the birth of Lord Ram, worshipped as the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu in Hinduism. The festival falls during the nine-day Chaitra Navratri period and is observed as a time for reflection on values such as truth, compassion and righteousness.

In a message posted on X, the Prime Minister said, "My fellow countrymen across the nation, unlimited best wishes on the occasion of Ram Navami. From the life of Maryada Purushottam, filled with sacrifice, austerity, and restraint, we draw inspiration to confront every situation with our full strength."

"His ideals will continue to guide not only the people of India but all of humanity for eternity. My wish is that by the grace of Lord Ram, the welfare of all may be ensured, paving the way for the fulfilment of our resolve for a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

Lord Ram is widely regarded as a symbol of righteousness, truth and duty, and his life continues to inspire millions to follow the path of ethical conduct and moral values. He is often seen as the ideal ruler and human being, embodying virtue, discipline and justice.

On the occasion, temples across the country witnessed large gatherings of devotees offering prayers and participating in rituals. Observances typically include fasting, devotional singing, recitations from the Ramayana and religious processions.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister also extended greetings on the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri.

"Millions of salutations at the feet of Mother Mahagauri! May her divine aura bring happiness, prosperity, and good health into everyone's life," he posted on X.

Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Durga worshipped on Maha Ashtami during Navratri, symbolises purity, serenity and grace. She is traditionally depicted with a radiant white complexion, riding a bull, and is believed to cleanse sins while blessing devotees with peace, prosperity and well-being.

--IANS

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