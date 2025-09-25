PM Modi interacts with PM-KUSUM beneficiaries in Banswara, expresses happiness over impact of scheme

Jaipur, Sep 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with beneficiaries of the PM-KUSUM Yojana from Rajasthan and across the country during a programme held in Banswara on the occasion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Jayanti.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister expressed deep satisfaction at the positive impact of the initiative on farmers’ livelihoods.

He noted that the scheme is not only increasing incomes but also instilling greater confidence among beneficiaries.

“While interacting with beneficiaries of the PM-KUSUM scheme in Banswara, I felt immense satisfaction knowing that this initiative has significantly increased their income. The confidence they displayed during the interaction is living proof that our government’s schemes are directly reaching and benefiting every citizen,” said the Prime Minister on his X handle.

PM Modi interacted with Pappu Devi (Phalodi), Dharmendra Kumar (Kotputli), Jagdish Meghwal (Pratapgarh), Ramchandra Singh (Jodhpur), Prem Singh Kuntal (Bharatpur), and Sangharsh (Arthuna, Banswara).

The event was attended by Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Prahlad Joshi, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Dr. Premchand Bairwa, and MP Madan Rathore, among other dignitaries.

The Prime Minister underlined that the PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan) scheme is empowering farmers by promoting solar energy use in agriculture, reducing dependence on conventional power sources, and providing new avenues for income generation.

Farmers shared their experiences of how the scheme has enabled them to adopt clean energy solutions, lower input costs, and improve productivity.

The Prime Minister lauded their spirit, calling it a testament to the success of farmer-centric policies.

PM Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the Mahi Banswara Nuclear Power Project at Napla (Banswara), in the presence of Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects worth over Rs 1.22 lakh crore across the country. As part of this, Rajasthan received development works worth more than Rs 1.08 lakh crore, including the Rs 42,000 crore nuclear power project and the launch of three new trains, among them two Vande Bharat Express services.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that during Navratri, when the nation worships the nine forms of Shakti, the foundation stone laying of the nuclear power project in Banswara marks a new chapter in India’s energy potential.

He emphasised that the simultaneous launch of power projects worth Rs 90,000 crore in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra highlights the country’s progress in expanding power generation capacity—from solar energy to nuclear power.

Reflecting on the transformation in India’s power sector, the Prime Minister said: “In this era of technology and industry, development runs on electricity. But previous governments neglected its importance. Even after 70 years of independence, 18,000 villages did not even have electricity poles. In many villages, getting 4–5 hours of electricity was considered a luxury, while even big cities suffered hours-long power cuts. Factories could not run without electricity. When our government came to power in 2014, we resolved to change this. We electrified every village and provided free electricity connections to 25 million households, making people’s lives easier.”

The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to clean and sustainable energy, noting that the PM Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme is enabling the installation of solar panels on rooftops in cities and villages.

He added that under the PM-KUSUM scheme, solar pumps are being provided to farmers to ensure affordable electricity for agriculture.

Prime Minister also Modi underlined that these initiatives are not only strengthening India’s energy security but also empowering people, reducing dependence on conventional sources, and driving the nation towards a greener future.

--IANS

arc/pgh