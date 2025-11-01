PM Modi inaugurates Shanti Shikhar, hails Brahma Kumaris as global peace architects

Raipur, Nov 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Brahma Kumaris’ majestic "Shanti Shikhar Academy for Peaceful World" – a spiritual empowerment centre in Nava Raipur, lauding the organisation as a living bridge between India’s ancient wisdom and the world’s quest for harmony.

Addressing thousands of white-clad sisters and global delegates at the academy, the PM traced his decades-long bond with the movement and envisioned Shanti Shikhar as a future epicentre for universal peace.

"I have been fortunate to associate with you for several decades," PM Modi began, recalling his presence at the 2011 Future of Power summit in Ahmedabad and the 2013 Prayagraj gathering.

"I have observed your efforts seriously—where service outweighs words. The affection of Janaki Devi and the spiritual rigour of every sister here fill me with gratitude."

He greeted the assembly with "Om Shanti", explaining: "Om means the God who created and the entire universe; Shanti means the wish for world peace. Your conduct is the greatest religion, penance, and knowledge."

The Prime Minister positioned the Brahma Kumaris as custodians of India’s soul.

"We see Shiva in every living being, expanding the self to embrace the whole. Self-control leads to self-knowledge, self-realisation, and ultimately self-peace," he said. "Your rituals end with prayers for world welfare—this confluence of faith and global good is our tradition’s essence."

Turning to contemporary crises, PM Modi highlighted India’s proactive role.

"Whenever the world faces disaster, India reaches out as the most trusted partner. Amid environmental threats, we remain nature’s voice," he asserted.

"We revere rivers as mother, worship water, and give back rather than exploit. This is Save the Future concept for the world."

He linked Mission LiFE and the mantra of One Earth, One Family to the Brahma Kumaris’ ethos.

"Institutions like Shanti Shikhar will energise India and connect millions to peace. In every country I visit, I meet Brahma Kumaris—this gives me belonging and strength."

The sprawling Shanti Shikhar, built on 25 acres, features meditation halls, eco-friendly dormitories, and solar-powered infrastructure.

PM Modi performed the ceremonial inauguration alongside Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Brahma Kumaris chief Dadi Ratan Mohini, who gifted him a symbolic lotus.

As the audience chanted "Om Shanti", PM Modi said: "Your spiritual power, when words become deeds, will guide humanity. Shanti Shikhar is not just a building—it is a movement for world peace."

The event, part of Chhattisgarh’s silver jubilee, drew delegates from several countries, reinforcing India’s soft-power diplomacy through spirituality.

