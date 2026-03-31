PM Modi inaugurates Samrat Samprati Museum in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, March 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Samrat Samprati Museum at Koba Tirth in Gandhinagar on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, and toured its galleries, viewing rare artefacts and historical collections documenting the evolution of Jainism.

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Located within the Mahavir Jain Aradhana Kendra campus, the museum is named after Samrat Samprati, the grandson of Emperor Ashoka and a prominent figure in Jain tradition known for promoting non-violence and the spread of the faith.

The facility has been developed as a repository of Jain heritage and features seven distinct wings, each focusing on different aspects of India’s civilisational and spiritual traditions.

It offers visitors a chronological journey through the evolution of Jainism and its cultural impact.

Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister walked through the galleries and examined a wide range of exhibits, including intricately crafted stone and metal idols, large Tirth Patta and Yantra Patta, miniature paintings, silver chariots, coins and ancient manuscripts.

Officials said the museum houses more than 2,000 rare artefacts displayed across expansive halls, preserving centuries-old relics and traditional collections linked to Jain philosophy and practice.

The galleries combine traditional exhibits with modern digital and audio-visual installations, designed to create an immersive and engaging experience for visitors, researchers and scholars.

"The seven wings of this museum are dedicated to India’s glorious history and culture. Numerous rare relics, Jain artefacts and traditional heritage collections are also on display. It also showcases the exemplary Jain culture and the contribution of Jainism to humankind," PM Modi had said in a post on X.

According to the officials, the museum “showcases the rich historical, cultural, and spiritual legacy of Jainism” and is intended to enable visitors to gain a deeper understanding of the faith’s development over time.

The inauguration at Koba formed part of the Prime Minister’s engagements in Gujarat, where he is scheduled to take part in multiple programmes during the day.

--IANS

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