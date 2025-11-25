PM Modi inaugurates sacred conch of Lord Krishna in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after witnessing the Dharma Dhwajarohan Utsav at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on Tuesday, visited this historical city in Haryana and inaugurated ‘Panchjanya’, constructed in honour of the sacred conch of Lord Krishna.

Accompanying Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who was donning a ‘kesari’ turban, the Prime Minister Modi visited the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, which will soon be opened to tourists from India and abroad.

He will also participate in a series of significant cultural and spiritual events.

His visit aims to honour the legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, and promote the state’s rich heritage, and to participate in the International Gita Mahotsav – 2025.

Ahead of reaching Kurukshetra, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Teg Bahadur, saying Guru’s martyrdom was for the protection of faith and humanity will forever illuminate our society.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “On the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, we bow in reverence to his unmatched courage and sacrifice. His martyrdom for the protection of faith and humanity will forever illuminate our society.”

To spread the message of the Guru’s penance, sacrifice, and glorious legacy, the state government and the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee are commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur here, where the Prime Minister will attend the ceremony.

In addition, the Prime Minister will take part in the International Gita Mahotsav and participate in the Maha Aarti. Highlighting various initiatives undertaken by the government, Chief Minister Saini said it is the firm resolve of the state to spread awareness about the Gurus’ sacrifices and their unparalleled contributions to humanity so that future generations may draw guidance from these sacred inspirations.

The Chief Minister also said that Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, made a supreme sacrifice for the protection of humanity, religion, and the nation, a legacy that must be shared with every individual so that future generations can draw inspiration from this profound history.

In view of PM Modi’s visit, Kurukshetra district has been placed on high alert. Multi-layered and comprehensive security arrangements have been enforced to ensure zero lapse in VVIP security.

