PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 2,587 Cr Development Projects in Silvassa

Silvassa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 2,587 crore for the UT at Silvassa of Dadra and Nagar Haveli on Friday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the first phase of the NAMO Hospital.

Meanwhile, UT Dadra-Nagar Haveli administrator Praful K Patel felicitated PM Modi at the event to mark the inauguration and foundation-laying of several development projects.

Thereafter, he will travel to Surat and at around 5 pm, he will launch the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign.

According to the PMO statement, the Prime Minister will travel to Navsari on March 8. At around 11:30 am, he will interact with Lakhpati Didis, followed by a public function that will witness the launch of various schemes.

The Prime Minister has been focusing on boosting healthcare facilities in all corners of the country in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. In line with this, he will inaugurate NAMO Hospital (Phase I) in Silvassa.

This 450-bed hospital, built at a cost of over Rs 460 crore, will significantly strengthen healthcare services in the Union Territory and provide state-of-the-art medical care to the region's people, especially the tribal communities.

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects for the UT worth over Rs 2580 crore at Silvassa. These include various village roads and other road infrastructure, schools, health and wellness centres, Panchayat and administrative buildings, Anganwadi centres, water supply and sewage infrastructure.

These projects aim to improve connectivity, promote industrial growth, encourage tourism, create employment opportunities and enhance regional public welfare initiatives.

As per the statement, the Prime Minister will distribute appointment letters under Rozgar Mela and benefits to the beneficiaries under PM Awas Yojana- Urban, Gir Adarsh Aajeevika Yojana, and Sylvan Didi scheme.

Gir Adarsh Aajeevika Yojana aims to boost the economic empowerment of women belonging to scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribes (STs), other backward classes (OBCs), minorities and divyangjan in the region by setting up small dairy farms and bringing social and economic changes in their lives.

The Sylvan Didi scheme is an initiative to uplift women street vendors by providing them with aesthetically designed carts, with co-funding from the PM SVANIDHI scheme.

Similarly, on March 7th, he will inaugurate the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign Programme in Limbayat, Gujarat, and disburse benefits under the National Food Security Act to approximately 2.3 lakh beneficiaries.

The statement said the Prime Minister will launch the Gujarat scheme for Antyodaya Families for Augmenting Livelihoods (G-SAFAL) and the G-MAITRI (Gujarat Mentorship and Acceleration of Individuals for Transforming Rural Income) program of the Government of Gujarat.

The G-MAITRI scheme will provide financial assistance and handholding support to Startups that are working to create a conducive environment for rural livelihoods.

G-SAFAL will provide financial assistance and entrepreneurial training to SHG women of Antyodaya families in two Aspirational districts and thirteen Aspirational Blocks of Gujarat. (ANI)