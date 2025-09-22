PM Modi inaugurates redeveloped 524-year-old Tripura Sundari temple

Agartala, Sep 22 (IANS) Fulfilling a long-awaited public expectation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the redeveloped Mata Tripura Sundari temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas revered by Hindus, in southern Tripura’s Udaipur.

A senior official of the Tourism Department said that under the PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme of the Union Tourism Ministry, the 524-year-old Tripura Sundari temple has been redeveloped at a cost of over Rs 54 crore. The Central government has provided Rs 34.43 crore, while the Tripura government contributed Rs 17.61 crore to this project.

After virtually laying the foundation stone of 13 development projects worth over Rs 5,127 crore in Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar, the Prime Minister arrived in Agartala on Monday afternoon. From Agartala, he went to Gomati district headquarters, Udaipur, by helicopter and inaugurated the redeveloped Mata Tripura Sundari temple, 65 km south of Agartala.

PM Modi also took part in a 12-km roadshow from the Palatana helipad to the temple, where thousands of men, women and children lined both sides of the road to greet him warmly. After inaugurating the redeveloped temple and the beautified surroundings, he offered puja at the Kali temple. The Prime Minister also visited an exhibition showcasing the history, traditions and culture of the temple and the royal dynasty.

PM Modi's Monday visit is the 11th visit to the state and the second visit to the Tripura Sundari temple since he became the Prime Minister in 2014. He visited and offered puja to the Mata Tripura Sundari temple earlier on April 7, 2019, and his last trip to Tripura was on April 17, 2024, in connection with the Lok Sabha elections.

Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP state President and Rajya Sabha member Rajib Bhattacharjee and other leaders and senior officials accompanied the Prime Minister during his temple visit.

Taking to his official X account, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said: “The enchanting nighttime supernatural view of the new infrastructure of Mother's Abode, built under the Prasad Project! The mesmerising complex, blessed by Mother's grace, reflects the deep reverence and gratitude of the current government towards Mother.”

The Chief Minister also shared a video of the redeveloped Tripura Sundari temple and the beautified surroundings. The Tripura Sundari temple in southern Tripura’s Gomati district is an iconic temple and is a symbol of the state's rich cultural heritage.

The Prime Minister's inauguration of the redeveloped temple is a testament to its significance, the official said.

The temple, built in 1501 by the state's erstwhile king Maharaja Dhanya Manikya in Udaipur, is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in the country and the third such shrine in eastern India after the Kali temple in Kolkata’s Kalighat and the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. At the end of the 517-year rule by hundreds of kings, on October 15, 1949, the erstwhile princely state of Tripura came under the control of the Indian government after a merger agreement was signed between Kanchan Prabha Devi, then regent Maharani, and the Governor General.

The temple consists of a square-shaped sanctum designed in the model of the typical Bengali Ek-Ratna Style, set upon a small hillock that resembles the hump of a tortoise (Kurma), which gives it the name of Kurma Pīṭha.

There are two similar but differently sized black stone idols of the Goddess in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The larger and more prominent idol of 5 feet height is of Goddess Tripura Sundari, and the smaller one, adorably called Chhoto-Ma (literally, Little Mother), is 2 feet tall and is an idol of Goddess Chandi. The smaller idol was said to have been carried by the kings of Tripura to the battlefield as well as to hunting expeditions.

Recently, the Matabari Peda (sweets), which is offered as prasad in the temple, was accorded the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Every year, lakhs of devotees from across the country assemble here for the Diwali festivity.

The two-day ‘Diwali Mela’ (fair) is an official annual event that attracts thousands of people from across the country, making it more than just a fair - it is a depiction of the multi-cultural fabric of Tripura. It is anticipated to bring lakhs of extra visitors per year, consequently boosting the district economy.

Every year, more than 12-15 lakh people visit the temple and offer their puja from all across the country and neighbouring Bangladesh. At present daily arrival of pilgrims/tourists at Matabari is around 3000-3500. It is expected that after the completion of the ambitious project and development of the temple, the daily arrivals may double to around 5000-7000 persons. This project will give direct and indirect employment to the local communities, hotels, guides, taxi owners and other stakeholders, officials said.

--IANS

sc/uk