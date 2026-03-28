PM Modi inaugurates Noida International Airport in Jewar, boosting NCR's aviation infra

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the much-anticipated Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in the expansion of India's aviation infrastructure.

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During the visit, the Prime Minister also toured an exhibition showcasing the construction journey of the airport project. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The ambitious airport project, developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, has been completed with an investment of approximately Rs 11,200 crore, with Phase I now ready to commence operations.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the airport is envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR) and is expected to significantly strengthen India's airport infrastructure while enhancing both regional and global connectivity.

The Noida International Airport will serve as the second international airport for the Delhi-NCR region, complementing the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Together, the two airports are expected to function as an integrated aviation network, reducing congestion, increasing passenger handling capacity and positioning Delhi-NCR among prominent global aviation hubs.

Considered one of the largest greenfield airport projects in the country, the facility will initially handle around 12 million passengers annually, with the capacity to scale up to 70 million passengers per annum upon full development.

The airport features a 3,900-metre-long runway capable of accommodating wide-body aircraft, along with advanced navigation infrastructure such as Instrument Landing System (ILS) and modern airfield lighting to ensure efficient, all-weather and round-the-clock operations.

It also includes a comprehensive cargo ecosystem, with a Multi-Modal Cargo Hub comprising an Integrated Cargo Terminal and logistics zones. The cargo facility is designed to handle more than 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually in the initial phase, with expansion potential up to around 18 lakh metric tonnes.

Additionally, a dedicated 40-acre Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility has been developed, the PMO said.

The airport has been designed as a sustainable and future-ready infrastructure project, aiming to operate as a net-zero emissions facility through the use of energy-efficient systems and environmentally-responsible practices.

Its architectural design reflects Indian heritage, incorporating elements inspired by traditional ghats and havelis, blending cultural aesthetics with modern infrastructure.

Extensive security arrangements were put in place for the inauguration event. The entire region was divided into multiple security zones, with heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel at key points.

Surveillance was intensified in and around the venue to ensure that the programme was conducted smoothly without any untoward incidents.

--IANS

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