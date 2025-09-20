PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai International Cruise Terminal to boost India's tourism sector

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal virtually during the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, marking a major milestone for the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) and India's growing cruise tourism sector.

The Mumbai Port Authority has taken the lead in shaping India's cruise tourism landscape, which has seen an annual post-Covid passenger footfall of nearly 2.5 lakh and about 100 cruise calls every year, spanning both domestic and international segments.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "21st-century India sees the ocean as a huge opportunity. A little while ago, several projects worth thousands of crores of rupees were inaugurated and had their foundation laid here to accelerate port development. To promote cruise tourism in the country, an International Cruise Terminal was also inaugurated today in Mumbai."

In line with the Cruise Bharat Mission launched in September 2024 by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, MbPA developed the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal (MICT) to global standards, aiming to strengthen India's footprint on the international cruise map.

Adesh Titarmare, Deputy Chairman of Mumbai Port Authority, said that, aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of giving a cruise experience to the common people of the nation, this terminal has been inaugurated.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "We handle over 100 cruise calls per year and over 1.5 lakh customers are availing these services. With the new inauguration of services, more customers will join in. In the last 10 years, the number of people availing cruise services, especially the youth, has increased."

As part of the national action plan to modernise and upgrade cruise tourism infrastructure, the old 25,000 sq ft terminal shed at Ballard Pier has been transformed into India's largest world-class cruise terminal.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 556 crore, covers a built-up area of 4,15,000 sq. ft. It has been designed with a passenger handling capacity of 1 million annually and the ability to accommodate up to 5 ships simultaneously, Adesh Titarmare mentioned.

The programme also witnessed the exchange of an MoU between the Chairperson of MbPA and the CEO of MMB for the development of a mega shipbuilding cluster in Maharashtra.

The event underscored a significant leap in India's maritime and shipbuilding sector, unveiling multiple transformative initiatives aimed at strengthening shipbuilding capacity.

It showcased Mumbai Port Authority's integrated approach to development, combining infrastructure growth, environmental sustainability, and cultural heritage.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur, Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways T.K. Ramachandran, Special Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha, and Joint Secretary R. Lakshmanan were also present during the event.

