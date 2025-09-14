PM Modi inaugurates bioethanol plant in Assam, lays foundation for polypropylene unit

Guwahati, Sep 14 (IANS) With an aim at promoting clean energy and reducing dependence on fossil fuels, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Assam Bioethanol Plant and laid the foundation stone for a polypropylene plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) at Golaghat in Assam on Sunday.

The Prime Minister remarked that he has been in the Northeast for the past two days and every time he visits the region, he receives extraordinary affection and blessings.

He highlighted the unique warmth and sense of belonging he experiences in this part of Assam and expressed gratitude to the people.

PM Modi stated that September 14 marks a significant milestone in the journey towards a developed Assam and a developed India. He announced that projects worth approximately Rs 18,000 crore have been allocated to Assam.

The Prime Minister noted that earlier in the day, he was in Darrang where he laid the foundation stones for connectivity and health-related projects.

He further added that in the current location, he has inaugurated and laid the foundation for energy security-related projects, which will further strengthen Assam’s path to development.

Highlighting that Assam is a land that strengthens India’s energy capabilities, the Prime Minister remarked that the petroleum products originating from Assam contribute significantly to the nation’s development.

He stated that the government is committed to elevating this strength to new heights.

PM Modi said that prior to arriving at the current venue, he attended another programme nearby where he inaugurated a modern plant that produces bio-ethanol from bamboo, describing it as a matter of great pride for Assam.

Alongside the inauguration of the ethanol plant, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for a polypropylene plant.

He emphasized that these projects will boost industrial growth in Assam, accelerate the state’s development, and create new opportunities for farmers and youth and extended his congratulations to all for these initiatives.

“India is currently the fastest-growing major economy in the world," stated the Prime Minister, remarking that as the country progresses, the demand for electricity, gas, and fuel is also rising.

He highlighted that India has long been dependent on foreign sources for these energy needs, importing large quantities of crude oil and gas. As a result, the nation has had to pay lakhs of crores of rupees annually to other countries, which in turn boosts employment and income abroad. PM Modi emphasised that this situation needed to be changed.

He affirmed that India has now embarked on the path of becoming self-reliant in meeting its energy requirements.

Noting that India is simultaneously working on discovering new reserves of crude oil and gas within the country while also enhancing its green energy capabilities, PM Modi recalled his announcement from the Red Fort regarding the ‘Samudra Manthan’ initiative.

He highlighted expert assessments suggesting that India’s seas may hold substantial reserves of oil and gas. To ensure these resources are harnessed for national development, the Prime Minister also mentioned the launch of the National Deepwater Exploration Mission.

