PM Modi Inaugurates 1,675 Swabhiman Flats for JJ Cluster Residents in Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ clusters and also handed over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi.

Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi also inspected newly constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project.

PM Modi also interacted with the beneficiaries who expressed their gratitude to PM Modi for receiving the keys to the newly constructed flats of Swabhiman Apartment.

Quoting a beneficiary, the BJP in a post on social media platform X, said, "Modiji does what he says... Modiji had promised 'Jahan jhuggie wahin makaan' (house where there is a slum) and he fulfilled his promise!"

Earlier in his post on X, the Prime Minister said, "A home is where dreams take root, and we are committed to ensuring proper housing for every Indian. During today's programme, 1,675 newly constructed flats under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project will be inaugurated. This will ensure better and healthier living for several people. I look forward to handing over the keys of their homes to some of the beneficiaries as well."

The objective of the project is to provide the residents of the JJ clusters in Delhi with a better and healthier living environment equipped with proper amenities and facilities, a press release had said. For every Rs 25 lakh spent on the construction of a flat by the government, eligible beneficiaries pay less than 7 per cent of the total amount, comprising Rs 1.42 lakh as a nominal contribution and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance.

PM Narendra Modi also virtually inaugurated two urban redevelopment projects - the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar and GPRA Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar, CBSE's Integrated Office Complex at Dwarka and also laid the foundation stone of Veer Savarkar College at Roshanpura, Najafgarh.

On the occasion, Delhi's LG VK Saxena said, "Today PM Modi will hand over the keys of flats to the residents living in slums... All these houses have been built as per the vision of our PM... These flats have lifts, parks for children to play and all kinds of facilities..." (ANI)