PM Modi in Banswara today to launch projects worth ₹1.22 lakh crore

Jaipur, Sep 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Banswara on Thursday to unveil 12 major schemes and projects across various sectors for 21 districts of Rajasthan, aimed at strengthening infrastructure, employment, and welfare. The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of a slew of development projects including the ₹42,000 crore Mahi-Banswara nuclear plant.

The Mahi Nuclear power plant in Banswara district is expected to transform the energy landscape of Rajasthan.

In addition, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for 15 drinking water projects across 15 districts, worth ₹5,884 crore, aimed at providing safe and reliable drinking water.

In a major employment push, the Prime Minister will hand over appointment letters to 15,000 youths for various government positions. The recruitments include 5,778 animal attendants, 4,197 junior assistants, 1,800 junior instructors, 1,464 junior engineers, 1,200 third-grade teachers (Level-2), along with other posts and compassionate appointments.

This will be PM Modi’s 16th visit to Rajasthan since the BJP came to power at the Centre. From Banswara, he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth ₹1.22 lakh crore.

Of this, ₹1.8 lakh crore is earmarked for Rajasthan, while the remaining projects will benefit Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and other states.

On the occasion, PM Modi will also flag off three new trains via video conferencing, including the Bikaner–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express, Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express, and the Udaipur City–Chandigarh Express.

The Prime Minister will interact with beneficiaries of the Kusum Yojana, highlighting the government’s commitment to clean energy and rural empowerment.

Senior leaders, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, will join the event.

The visit is expected to be a landmark occasion for southern Rajasthan, combining energy, infrastructure, and employment initiatives while paying tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s vision of 'Antyodaya' which means uplift of the last person in society.

--IANS

