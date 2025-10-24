PM Modi hurls ‘lathbandhan’ jibe at Oppn, urges youths to vote for Viksit Bihar

Patna, Oct 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stepping up an attack on the Mahagathbandhan at the Begusarai rally, made an emphatic appeal to the youth, urging them to cast their vote cautiously this time, for building a prosperous and Viksit Bihar.

Prior to Begusarai address, PM Modi, during his visit to Jannayak Karpoori Thakur’s birthplace, lambasted the RJD-Congress over jungle raj, holding them responsible for pushing the state into darkness.

PM Modi mocked the cracks and infighting in the Mahagathbandhan over seat-sharing and hurled a ‘Mahalathbadhan’ jibe, suggesting that the allies were engaged in a bitter face-off over seat-sharing and were driven by self-interest rather than public issues.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi exhorted the youth to make a conscious and careful choice for their future, much like what their parents did two decades ago.

He said that the NDA government pulled out Bihar from jungle raj and ushered in an era of good governance, and now it was time for them to choose a government that takes this good governance towards prosperity.

“I have come to make a special appeal to the youth of Bihar. It was that October month of 2005 when your parents freed Bihar from Jungle Raj and chose good governance. Now, this October-November of 2025 has brought new opportunities and a great responsibility for you. You have to build a prosperous Bihar for yourself and the coming generations of Bihar,” PM Modi told the gathering.

Mocking the Mahagathbandhan, he also sought to draw a contrast between the 'progressive' NDA and the 'corrupt' grand alliance and said, “On one side, you have progressive leaders, but on the other hand, you have mahalathbandhan.”

In a further scathing critique of RJD and Congress, he said that the first is Bihar’s most corrupt family, while the second is the country’s most corrupt family.

He said that most members of Lalu Yadav’s family are on bail, while for Congress, many members of the Gandhi family are out on bail, and therefore, the people of Bihar can’t trust them for their future.

Making a pitch for the ‘Viksit Bihar’, PM Modi said that the era of the 1960s saw ample activity in Bihar with refinery centres, fertiliser factories and electricity hubs operating in the state.

“The jungle raj destroyed everything and brought shutters down on the factories. Those who ruled during the jungle raj got their children settled in high offices but left the people of Bihar in the lurch,” he remarked.

He said that the NDA government laid the foundation for a prosperous Bihar.

Eliminating jungle raj was the first step towards alleviation of people’s sufferings, and the next round will see the state growing to new heights, he stated.

“Nayi raftaar se chalega Bihar, jab aayegi NDA sarkar (Bihar will move forward with a new pace when the NDA government returns to power)", PM Modi said, eliciting loud cheers from the crowd.

--IANS

mr/dpb