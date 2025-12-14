PM Modi honours Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar with special postal cover

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the release of a special postal cover honouring Emperor Perumpidugu Mutharaiyar II, also known as Suvaran Maran, describing him as a visionary ruler, able administrator, and a steadfast protector of Tamil culture.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said it gave him “great pleasure” that the Vice President of India, Thiru C.P. Radhakrishnan, released the commemorative postal cover in memory of the ancient Tamil emperor.

“Emperor Perumpidugu Mutharaiyar II (Suvaran Maran). He was an energetic administrator endowed with a praiseworthy, far-sighted vision, foresight, and diplomatic wisdom. He acted with determination in establishing justice. Likewise, he was a great protector of Tamil culture. I request that more young people read about his extraordinary life,” PM Modi said on X.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came in response to an earlier post by Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, who announced the release of the commemorative postage stamp at an event held in New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President highlighted the Government of India’s continued efforts to promote and preserve the Tamil language and culture under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

He praised initiatives such as the Kashi Tamil Sangam, which aims to strengthen cultural ties and showcase Tamil heritage, and underscored the government’s efforts to identify and honour Tamil kings, leaders, and freedom fighters who have not received adequate recognition so far. He said the release of the stamp in memory of Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar was part of a broader initiative to restore historical balance and acknowledge overlooked contributors to India’s civilisational legacy.

“He stated that, at a time when India is progressing towards 'Viksit Bharat,' recognising hidden leaders will help reclaim the nation's cultural pride,” he said.

The event was attended by Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Dr L. Murugan, and Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh, among other dignitaries.

--IANS

sas/uk