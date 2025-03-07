PM Modi Honored with Barbados' Highest Award, Dedicates It to 1.4 Billion Indians

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed gratitude to the Government and people of Barbados for conferring him with the 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados Award'. He dedicated the award to 1.4 billion Indians and the close ties between India and Barbados.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Grateful to the Government and the people of Barbados for this honour. Dedicate the 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' Award to the 1.4 billion Indians and to the close relations between India and Barbados. "

He made the statement on X in response to a post shared by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, where he mentioned that he received 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' Award on behalf of PM Modi from Barbados President Dame Sandra Mason.

He shared the pictures and video from the ceremony held in Bridgetown. Margherita said the award was bestowed upon PM Modi in acknowledgment of his strategic leadership and significant assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a post on X, he said, "Honoured to receive, on behalf of PM Narendra Modi the 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' Award from the President of Barbados, H.E Dame Sandra Mason, at the Government House in Bridgetown, in the presence of PM H.E Mia Amor Mottley, FM H.E Kerrie Symmonds and other dignitaries. The award was bestowed upon PM in acknowledgment of his strategic leadership & significant assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic."

A statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "In a ceremony held in Bridgetown, Barbados, Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Shri Pabitra Margherita received the prestigious 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' Award bestowed upon Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in recognition of his strategic leadership and valuable assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic."

As per the ministry's statement, Barbados PM Mia Amor Mottley made the announcement during a meeting with PM Modi in Guyana on November 20. Mottley had acknowledged the role played by PM Modi in strengthening international cooperation and support during the COVID19 pandemic

"The award announcement was made by Mia Amor Mottley, SC, M.P., the Prime Minister of Barbados, during a meeting with Prime Minister Modi on November 20, 2024, held on the sidelines of the 2nd India-CARICOM Leaders' Summit in Georgetown, Guyana. Prime Minister Mottley acknowledged the vital role played by Prime Minister Modi in strengthening international cooperation and support during the unprecedented situation during COVID19 pandemic," the statement said.

While receiving the award on behalf of PM Modi, Margherita expressed his gratitude for the recognition.As per the statement, Margherita said, "It is a profound honour to represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accept this prestigious award on his behalf. This recognition underscores the deepening ties between India and Barbados, as well as our shared commitment to collaboration and development, especially in times of crisis."

"Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1966, India and Barbados have fostered a robust partnership characterized by continuous engagement and development initiatives. This award symbolizes the enduring friendship between the two nations," the statement added. (ANI)