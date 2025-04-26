PM Modi Highlights Youth Inclusivity, Distributes 51,000 Jobs at Rozgar Mela

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Saturday that the inclusivity of the Indian youth is a key factor in their development in the country.

While addressing a gathering via video conference, where he distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to youth appointed in various government departments under Rozgar Mela, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the responsibility of the youth in strengthening the country’s economic system and internal security, building modern infrastructure, and improving the lives of labourers.

He urged the newly appointed youth to work with honesty to support India's progress towards becoming a "Viksit Bharat".

"Today, letters of permanent government jobs have been given to more than 51 thousand youth in various departments of the Central Government. Today, new responsibilities of you youth have begun in different departments of the Government of India. Your responsibility is to strengthen the country's economic system; your responsibility is to strengthen the country's internal security; your responsibility is to build modern infrastructure in the country; your responsibility is to bring fundamental changes in the lives of labourers. The more honest you are with your work, the more it will support India's journey of Viksit Bharat," PM Modi said.

"The biggest thing appreciable in the development of the Indian youth is its inclusivity," he added.

PM Modi also emphasised that when youth participate in nation-building, the nation develops rapidly and gains global recognition, noting that the government is focused on increasing employment and self-employment opportunities for youth.

He highlighted the achievements of women, stating that daughters are excelling in fields like bureaucracy, space, and science, citing the recent UPSC results where women secured the top two positions and three of the top five ranks.

"When youth participate in nation building, the nation develops rapidly and also makes its mark in the world. Today, the youth of India are showing the world through their hard work and innovation how much potential we have. Our government is ensuring at every step that employment and self-employment opportunities increase for the youth of the country," he said.

"In the records that India is creating today, participation of every section is increasing and our daughters are moving two steps ahead. Our women power is touching new heights in the fields of bureaucracy, space and science. The government also has a special focus on the empowerment of rural women… Daughters of India are excelling in every field. In the UPSC results, two women have secured the top two positions, and three women are in the top five. Nari Shakti in bureaucracy, space, and science are reaching new heights," he added.

The Prime Minister also underscored the government’s efforts in empowering rural women through initiatives like Bank Sakhi, Krishi Sakhi, and Self-Help Groups. He mentioned that India has over 90 lakh Self-Help Groups with more than 10 crore female members, supported by a fivefold budget increase and loans up to Rs 20 lakh without guarantees.

"Govt is paying special attention to women in rural areas, with initiatives like Bank Sakhi, Krishi Sakhi, and Self-Help Groups providing new opportunities," he said.

"Today, India has more than 90 lakh Self-Help Groups, with over 10 crore female members associated with them. To boost their potential, the government has increased their budget fivefold and provided loans of up to Rs 20 lakh without any guarantees," the PM added.

He further announced that the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) will be held in Mumbai, providing a platform for young creators and stated that the youth are central to this event, which aims to create new opportunities. (ANI)