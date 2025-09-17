PM Modi has taken revolutionary steps for every section's progress, says Punjab BJP chief

Chandigarh, Sep 17 (IANS) With the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken revolutionary steps for the progress of every section of the country, said Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday.

Extending greetings to PM Modi on his 75th birthday, Jakhar said his visionary thinking has given global recognition to India's spiritual and cultural heritage, and the country is touching new heights of progress.

“May God grant you excellent health and long life,” he wrote on X.

Earlier, Jakhar, who met PM Modi during his visit to flood-hit areas of Punjab on September 9, thanked him for supporting the people during the challenging times.

PM Modi has announced an additional Rs 1,600 crore in aid for flood-affected Punjab during the visit, in addition to Rs 12,000 crore already available with the state for disaster management.

He also announced Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives, Rs 50,000 for the injured and full support for orphaned children through the PM CARES fund.

After the visit, Jakhar said Central teams are submitting their reports, and based on these, the Government of India will provide further assistance to Punjab.

Joining the greetings, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said PM Modi is forever dedicated to the unity, integrity, pride, and prosperity of the nation and ceaselessly striving for the upliftment with a target to reach the person in the last line.

CM Saini wrote on X, “From the most vulnerable sections of society to the unity, prosperity, and pride of the entire nation, our Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji is dedicated.”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta wrote, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the trailblazer of a developed India, our esteemed Prime Minister, the honorable Shri @narendramodi ji.”

She described PM Modi’s life as a living testimony of “Nation First,” Antyodaya, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, crediting his leadership for giving dignity to the deprived and fresh energy to the nation’s capital.

“Under your guidance, we can all together realize the dream of Viksit Bharat 2047,” she noted.

