PM Modi has replied to Pahalgam terrorists who challenged him: Maulana Mahmood Madani (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani on Friday admitted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through ‘Operation Sindoor’, has delivered a befitting reply to the Pahalgam terrorists who had challenged him.

He agreed that PM Modi has succeeded in sending a strong message to perpetrators of terrorism from across the border, who had told the wives of Pahalgam victims to go and tell PM Modi about the barbaric killings.

In an interview with IANS, Madani reiterated that every Indian, including the entire Muslim community, is backing the armed forces' action against Pakistan-supported terror, but favoured non-escalation of the conflict, claiming that war would not do good to anyone.

Excerpts of the interview:

Q: Do you believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi has replied to the Pahalgam terrorist’s remark to a victim’s wife, 'Jaa kar Modi ko bata dena' (Go and tell PM Modi about the killings)?

Maulana Mahmood Madani: Yes, the reply has been given.

IANS: Do you see all Indians, regardless of religion or caste, backing the government’s offensive?

Maulana Mahmood Madani: India is our country. It is our responsibility to protect it and be ready to make every sacrifice for it. We stand with our Army in every way. Being our country, it is a natural duty on our part to be ever ready to defend it, and the entire Muslim community is standing with the government.

IANS: In these testing times, what message would you like to give to the masses?

Maulana Mahmood Madani: We are praying that the situation does not deteriorate. There could be a grim situation ahead, but people should not get down to finger-pointing. My message to the public is to stay strong and united. There may be more difficulties ahead, but there should be no weeping or complaining. If hardships come, we will endure them collectively. The people of Bharat will stand with their Army, with courage and determination. With the grace of Allah, the people should and will back the forces wholeheartedly.

IANS: How do you see the response given by India under ‘Operation Sindoor’? Do you think the objective of the mission has been achieved?

Maulana Mahmood Madani: Their cowardice has been replied to forcefully. Our armed forces have proven that we are capable of retaliating, and our defence forces are equipped with the power to hit back.

We did not start the matter. They started it like cowards and complain later about the pounding that they suffer in response. To some extent, their cowardice has already been responded to in a befitting manner.

I would not be able to answer the question if the objective of the operation has been achieved or if we need to hammer them more. I would only say that we should not move towards war.

IANS: Where do you see the current India-Pakistan tension heading?

Maulana Mahmood Madani: I think escalating the tension would not be in our favour. We should pull out of a war-like situation. I agree that the fight against terror is expected to be a long-term effort. But right now, I would not recommend a war.

I believe that if they are sensible enough, then we should settle the matter through discussion. If they understand, then it is okay; if they don’t, then what else can be done? But war should not happen.

