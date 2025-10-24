PM Modi hails ITBP’s ‘unwavering resolve’ and devotion to duty on raising day

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on the 64th foundation day of the force, hailing the force’s sacrifice and humanitarian service.

Taking it to X, the PM Modi said, “Warm greetings to all ITBP Himveers and their families on their Raising Day. The Force embodies unmatched courage, discipline and devotion to duty.”

“Serving amid the harshest climates and most difficult terrains, they safeguard the nation with unwavering resolve. Their compassion and readiness during disaster relief and rescue missions reflect the finest traditions of service and humanity,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan also greeted the ITBP on its foundation day.

In a message, Radhakrishnan said, “On ITBP Raising Day, I salute the brave heroes of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police who stand as the first line of defence along our Himalayan frontiers.”

“Since its inception, ITBP has exemplified courage, discipline and unwavering commitment to safeguarding our nation’s borders and people. Their tireless vigilance, humanitarian service and dedication inspire pride and confidence in the strength and security of India,” he said in a message on X.

The ITBP was raised on October 24, 1962. Currently, the Force guards a 3,488 km-long India-China border, ranging from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Apart from this, the Force also plays an important role in various internal security duties and operations against Left-Wing Extremism in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Most of the ITBP’s Border Out Posts (BOPs) are located at altitudes ranging from 9,000 ft to 18,800 ft, where temperatures drop to minus 45 degrees Celsius in extreme winters, according to the Home Ministry.

The ITBP is a specialised armed police force of the nation that trains its personnel in various disciplines, including mountaineering and skiing, apart from intensive tactical training, thereby creating a distinctive image of the Force.

The Force also conducts relief and rescue operations as 'First Responders' for natural calamities in the Himalayan region. The Force has responded in hundreds of search, rescue and relief operations over the years to provide succour to citizens in distress due to various calamities.

