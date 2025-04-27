PM Modi hails golden jubilee of Aryabhata, India's first satellite, says country now global space power

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the journey of the country over the last five decades and said that while the month of April, 50 years ago, maked the launch of India's first satellite 'Aryabhata', the country has since then evolved into a global space power and created a record by launching 104 satellites simultaneously.

"Today, when we look back and remember this journey of 50 years, we realise how far we have come. This flight of India's dreams in space once commenced with just conviction. Some young scientists with the passion to do something for the nation ... they neither had the modern resources like today, nor the access to world technology as such. If at all, they had anything, it was talent, dedication, hard work and the passion to do something for the country," PM Modi said during the 121st episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"You must have seen pictures of our scientists carrying critical equipment themselves on bullock carts and bicycles. It is the result of that very dedication and spirit of service to the nation that so much has changed today. Today, India has become a Global Space Power. We have created a record by launching 104 Satellites simultaneously," PM Modi added.

The Aryabhata spacecraft, named after the famous Indian astronomer, was completely designed and fabricated in India and launched by a Soviet Kosmos-3M rocket from Kapustin Yar on April 19, 1975.

Aryabhata was designed to conduct experiments in X-ray astronomy, aeronomics, and solar physics.

Meanwhile, in his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Modi stated that India has become the first country to reach the South Pole of the Moon.

He also highlighted that India has launched the Mars Orbiter Mission and reached pretty close to the Sun through the Aditya-L1 Mission. Today, India is leading the most cost-effective but successful Space Program in the entire world, he said.

Prime Minister further stated that many countries around the world seek assistance from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their Satellites and Space Missions. He said he was filled with pride upon witnessing the launch of PSLV-C-23 in 2014. He was also present at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru during the landing of Chandrayaan-2 in 2019. PM Modi said that although Chandrayaan failed to achieve the desired result, he could see the patience of the scientists and their zeal to achieve something. He said the whole world saw how the same scientists made Chandrayaan-3 a success.



Prime Minister stated that India has opened its Space Sector for the private sector as well with many youths are attaining new milestones in the field of Space Startups. He pointed out that there was only one company ten years ago, but today, more than 325 Space Startups are working in the country.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that India is going to scale new heights. The country is busy preparing for many important missions like Gaganyaan, SpaDeX and Chandrayaan-4. PM Modi informed that India is also working on the Venus Orbiter Mission and the Mars Lander Mission.

India has launched the Mars Orbiter Mission, and we have reached pretty close to the Sun through the Aditya-L1 Mission. Today, India is leading the most cost-effective but successful Space Program in the entire world. Many countries of the world take the help of ISRO for their Satellites and Space Missions. Friends, when we see a Satellite launch by ISRO, we are filled with pride. I had a similar feeling when I witnessed the launch of PSLV-C-23 in 2014. I was also present at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru during the landing of Chandrayaan-2 in 2019. At that time Chandrayaan failed to achieve the expected success, it was a very difficult time for the scientists. But I could see with my own eyes the patience of the scientists and their zeal to achieve something. And a few years later, the whole world too noticed how the same scientists made Chandrayaan-3 a success," he said

"The times to come are ushering in a lot of new possibilities in Space. India is going to scale new heights. The country is busy preparing for many important missions like Gaganyaan, SpaDeX and Chandrayaan-4. We are also working on the Venus Orbiter Mission and the Mars Lander Mission. Our Space Scientists are going to fill the countrymen with new pride through their innovations," he said.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister in his Mann ki Baat programme also paid tribute to recently deceased former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan, who was accorded a state funeral today in Bengaluru.

"Two days ago, we lost the country's great scientist, Dr K. Kasturirangan ji. Whenever I met Kasturirangan ji, we discussed topics like the talent of Indian youth, modern education, Space-Science. His contribution in lending newer heights to science, education and India's Space Program shall always be remembered. ISRO attained a new identity under his leadership. The Space Programs that moved forward under his guidance gave global recognition to India's efforts. Many of the satellites that India uses today were launched under the supervision of Dr Kasturirangan," PM Modi said.

"There was one more special facet to his personality, which the younger generation can learn from. He always accorded importance to innovation. The vision of learning, knowing and doing something new is very inspiring. Dr. K. Kasturirangan also played a major role in formulating the new National Education Policy of the country. Dr. Kasturirangan came up with the idea of forward-looking education according to the modern needs of the 21st century. His selfless service to the country and contribution to nation-building will always be remembered. Very humbly, I pay my tribute to Dr K Kasturirangan," he said. (ANI)

