PM Modi hails CP Radhakrishnan as NDA’s Vice-Presidential candidate

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended warm praise to senior BJP leader and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan after the NDA announced his name as its candidate for the Vice-Presidential election, calling him a leader of humility, intellect, and grassroots connect.

“In his long years in public life, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility and intellect. During the various positions he has held, he has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised. He has done extensive work at the grassroots in Tamil Nadu. I am glad that the NDA family has decided to nominate him as the Vice-Presidential candidate of our alliance,” PM Modi said in a message posted on X.

Hailing his administrative and legislative experience, the Prime Minister highlighted Radhakrishnan’s role as a parliamentarian and governor.

“Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has rich experience as MP and Governor of various states. His Parliamentary interventions were always incisive. During his gubernatorial tenures, he focused on addressing challenges faced by common citizens. These experiences ensured that he has vast knowledge of legislative and Constitutional matters. I am confident he will be an inspiring Vice President,” the PM added.

Prime Minister Modi also underscored his expertise in Constitutional and legislative affairs, stressing that such knowledge would be valuable in the high office of Vice President. Radhakrishnan, who hails from Tamil Nadu’s Kongu region, has served two terms as Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore and is currently the Governor of Maharashtra.

He will be the second OBC leader ever to hold the position of Vice President if elected.

The Vice-Presidential election is scheduled for early next month. NDA sources expressed confidence that Radhakrishnan’s candidature will receive broad support across political parties.

