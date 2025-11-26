PM Modi hails 'collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship' as India officially awarded 2030 CWG (Lead)

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in celebrations as India was officially awarded the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Amdavad (Ahmedabad) declared the host city. This landmark declaration was made during the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) General Assembly in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi took the initiative in congratulating the nation for this achievement, posting on X: "Delighted that India has won the bid to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030! Congratulations to the people of India and the sporting ecosystem. It is our collective commitment and spirit of sportsmanship that has placed India firmly on the global sporting map.

"With the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we are eager to celebrate these historic games with great enthusiasm. We look forward to welcoming the world!", the post mentioned.

Marking India’s return as the host of the quadrennial games after 20 years, the announcement set off historic celebrations at New Delhi’s Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) organised a special ceremony in the capital, attended by Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, senior representatives of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the Secretary (Sports), and top officials from MYAS and SAI. Olympians, Commonwealth medallists, and sporting icons were also present, symbolising India’s growing sporting resurgence.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mandaviya described the day as historic. "Organising the CWG in its 100th year in 2030 is important for both the CGF and us as the hosts. Under Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India's sports sector is transforming. Hosting events like the Boxing World Cup, Hockey World Cup, World Para Athletics, and more shows that we are ready to host international competitions of the highest level."

"We are also getting ready to host the 2029 World Police Games, and these will all further our arrangements for the 2036 Olympic Games, which we are hopeful of hosting. The Khelo Bharat Niti and the Sports Governance Act are also going to fuel our transformation and reformation of Indian sports. In the next 10 years, India will be in the top 10, and by 2047, we will be in the top 5. I now urge all athletes to get ready to make the nation proud," the Union Minister added.

Dr. Mandaviya also highlighted the world’s growing confidence in India’s hosting capability, citing recent praise from international leaders, including World Para Athletics President Paul Fitzgerald, World Boxing President Boris Van Der Vorst, and Cuban Olympic legend Javier Sotomayor. “Such recognition reinforces what the world already feels: India is ready. India is capable. India has arrived,” he added.

The official statement from CGF earlier in the day said, "The decision confirms that the world’s most populous nation will stage the landmark edition of the Games, after delegates of the 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratified India’s bid at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow.

"India presented a compelling vision for the 2030 Games, centred in the Gujarat city of Amdavad (Ahmedabad), which will build on foundations laid by Glasgow 2026, enabling India to celebrate the centenary in style," the statement added.

The ceremony in New Delhi on Wednesday evening showcased a specially curated audio-visual film showcasing India’s Commonwealth Games legacy, from medal milestones to hosting the 2010 edition. The announcement was followed by a spectacular laser show and fireworks, culminating in the unveiling of the official hashtag: #CWG2030InBHARAT, representing India’s ambition and vision toward Viksit Bharat 2047. In keeping with India's motto of sustainability in hosting large-scale sporting events, the crackers used at the event were environment-friendly green crackers, which are non-polluting.

India had won a total of 101 medals, including 38 gold medals in the 2010 CWG in New Delhi, with 30 medals coming from shooting alone. In the 2022 edition, India bagged 61 medals, including 22 gold. Shooting was not included in the Birmingham edition. Ahmedabad is the second Indian and third Asian city to host the Commonwealth Games 2030.

