PM Modi greets Sonowal, lauds his efforts to strengthen ports and shipping for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended warm birthday greetings to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, commending his significant contribution to the development of India’s ports and shipping sector. The Prime Minister said Sonowal’s efforts are adding strength to the vision of building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)'.

Taking to his social media platform ‘X’, PM Modi said, “Birthday wishes to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ji on his birthday. His efforts towards strengthening the ports and shipping sector are exemplary and are adding vigour to our endeavour of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Sarbananda Sonowal, a seasoned political leader from Assam, began his journey with the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), serving as its president from 1992 to 1999.

In 2001, he joined the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and was elected as an MLA the same year.

Known for his dynamic and youthful leadership, Sonowal earned the title of Jatiya Nayak (National Hero) from AASU, reflecting his popularity among the youth of Assam.

He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2011 and quickly rose through the ranks, serving as a national executive member, state spokesperson, and general secretary of the party’s Assam unit.

In 2014, Sonowal led the BJP’s campaign during the 16th Lok Sabha elections in Assam and was elected as an MP from the Lakhimpur constituency. He was subsequently appointed Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Youth Affairs, and Sports in the Union Cabinet.

Two years later, in 2016, he resigned from the Lok Sabha and was elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly from the Majuli constituency. Following the BJP-led alliance’s resounding victory, Sonowal was sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of Assam — the first BJP leader to hold the post in the state.

In 2021, Sonowal retained his Majuli seat and later joined the Union Cabinet as Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, with additional charge of the Ministry of Ayush.

In 2024, he was elected to the 18th Lok Sabha from Dibrugarh, continuing his work at the national level. As a Cabinet Minister, Sonowal remains a key figure in advancing India’s maritime and infrastructure ambitions, driving growth in sectors vital to the nation’s self-reliance and global competitiveness.

--IANS

jk/rad