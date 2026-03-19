PM Modi greets people of Andhra, Telangana on Telugu New Year

Hyderabad, March 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted people in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on the occasion of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year. He posted his Ugadi message in Telugu on social media platforms, conveying heartfelt wishes to people.

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This is a festival that is rooted in tradition and at the same time symbolises new energy and a beginning, he said.

“Ugadi marks the start of a new year and I pray that the coming year is full of happiness, success and wonderful health. May this year inspire everyone to pursue their aspirations with sincerity and contribute positively to society,” reads his message.

Meanwhile, the Governor and Chief Ministers of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have also greeted people on the occasion of Ugadi, christened ‘Prabhava Nama’ this year.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, in his message, conveyed his greetings to all Telugu-speaking people.

“On the auspicious occasion of Parabhava Nama Ugadi, I extend heartfelt best wishes to each and every Telugu-speaking brother and sister across the world. May this Telugu New Year usher in blessings and prosperity for you and your loved ones,” he said.

“Ugadi is a festival of joy and hope, and the New Year shall bring with it new cheer and a bright future. Let us embrace the spirit of Ugadi, symbolized by the diverse tastes of the traditional Ugadi Pachchadi, to face life's challenges with optimism. May this 'Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsaram' usher in peace, prosperity, harmony, health and happiness for all people and sections of society,” the Governor added.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to the Telangana people on the auspicious Ugadi.

The Chief Minister hoped that the new year would bring prosperity and good fortune to the people of the state. Further, the CM prayed for bountiful rains and that the farmers' lives be filled with joy with abundant agricultural yields and livestock.

Recalling the launch of the 'Fine Rice' distribution scheme free of cost for all ration card holders on Ugadi festival last year, CM Revanth Reddy affirmed that the youngest state of Telangana in the country will achieve significant growth in all sectors and stands as a role model for the country.

The Chief Minister appealed to every Telangana citizen to celebrate Ugadi with pomp and gaiety, enriching our culture and traditions further.

--IANS

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