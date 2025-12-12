PM Modi gets progress report on Shri Kalki Dham's construction in UP

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met spiritual guru Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Friday in his Parliament chamber for an interaction during which the latter presented a progress report on the construction of Shri Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who is the chairman of Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust that is building the Shri Kalki Dham temple dedicated to the future Kalki Avatar of Lord Vishnu, also presented PM Modi an ang-vastram and prasad.

In a message on social media, the spiritual leader wrote, “Today, in the PM Chamber of the Indian Parliament, we had the ‘fortune’ of presenting to the illustrious and honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodiji, the progress report of the construction of Shri Kalki Dham, along with the prasad of the world’s first “Kalki Katha” and an ang-vastram of Shri Kalki Dham.”

On February 19 last year, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district and unveiled its model.

Addressing the gathering at the event, the Prime Minister had said that the land of Lord Shri Ram and Lord Shri Krishna is once again filled with devotion, emotion and spirituality as the foundation stone of another significant pilgrimage was being laid.

PM Modi expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to lay the foundation stone for Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal and expressed confidence that it will emerge as a new centre of India’s spirituality.

Throwing light on the architecture of the upcoming temple, the Prime Minister had said that it would have 10 garbh grihas where all 10 avatars of the Lord will be seated. Through these 10 avatars, PM Modi explained that the scriptures have presented all forms of the Lord, including the human form.

He said that the establishment of the Lord in these forms will present a holistic image of the people’s recognition of the Lord.

The Prime Minister thanked the Lord for the blessings him with the opportunity to lay the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham temple. He also bowed before the saints present on the occasion for their guidance and also thanked Shri Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

The Prime Minister had said the foundation stone laying event was another unique moment for India’s cultural renaissance. Referring to the consecration of Shri Ram Mandir at Ayodhya Dham and the inauguration of a temple in Abu Dhabi, the Prime Minister said, “What was beyond imagination has now become a reality.

--IANS

rch/uk