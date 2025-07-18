PM Modi flags off four new Amrit Bharat Trains: A leap towards comfortable and safer travel

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, flagged off four new Amrit Bharat Express trains via video conferencing from the Motihari district of Bihar.

With the addition of these trains, Bihar now boasts a total of six Amrit Bharat Express services.

The newly inaugurated routes are: Malda Town – Bhagalpur – Lucknow (Gomti Nagar), Darbhanga – Lucknow (Gomti Nagar), Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) – New Delhi and Bapudham Motihari – Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi).

Designed for enhanced passenger comfort, these trains feature modern, ergonomically crafted coaches.

Each seat is equipped with mobile holders, foldable bottle and snack tables, and fast-charging USB pods.

The seats offer superior cushioning, while radium floor lighting ensures safe movement at night.

The coaches are also fitted with air spring suspension systems, providing a jerk-free and smooth travel experience.

The trains are inclusive and accessible, with Divyang-friendly toilets that come equipped with electronic flushing systems and automatic soap dispensers, ensuring hygiene and convenience for all passengers.

Security has been significantly upgraded in these trains.

For the first time, non-AC coaches feature fire detection systems, enhancing onboard safety.

Each coach is fitted with a Talk Back Unit, enabling passengers to communicate with onboard staff during emergencies.

The semi-automatic coupler with crash tube ensures shock absorption during collisions, while the advanced EP-assisted braking system allows for quicker halts in critical situations.

The Amrit Bharat Express represents a blend of modern technology, passenger safety, and comfort -- ushering in a new era of train travel for common citizens.

As these four new trains commence operations, they are set to boost regional connectivity and further strengthen India's railway infrastructure under the vision of "Viksit Bharat".

PM Modi, on Friday, inaugurated multiple development projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore.

He also handed over keys to some beneficiaries as part of the Griha Pravesh ceremony for 12,000 beneficiaries and released more than Rs 160 crore to 40,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin.

