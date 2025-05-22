PM Modi flags off Bikaner-Mumbai Express from re-developed Deshnoke station in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated 103 re-developed railway stations across India under the Amrit Bharat Station Yojana. The nationwide event marked a significant milestone in India’s railway modernisation drive. Among the redeveloped stations, eight are located in Rajasthan, including Deshnoke, Gogamedi, Bundi, Mandalgarh, Govindgarh, Mandawar-Mahua Road, Fatehpur Shekhawati, and Rajgarh.

These stations have been transformed with state-of-the-art infrastructure, improved amenities, and design elements inspired by local architecture and culture, reinforcing the central theme of the initiative -- development with heritage. The Prime Minister flagged off the new Bikaner-Mumbai Express Train from Deshnoke railway station in Bikaner district, further enhancing regional connectivity.

During the event, PM Modi interacted with schoolchildren, appreciated their patriotism-inspired artwork, and joined them in chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

The Prime Minister also visited a special exhibition gallery at the station, dedicated to honouring the martyrs of the nation. The ceremony in Deshnok was attended by several dignitaries, including Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.

A large number of locals and schoolchildren also took part in the event, celebrating the transformation of their railway stations into modern transit hubs.

The Amrit Bharat Station Yojana is one of Indian Railways’ most ambitious redevelopment projects, targeting the transformation of over 1,300 stations with an estimated investment of Rs 1 lakh crore.

These revamped stations are being equipped with modern waiting halls, upgraded restrooms, energy-efficient lighting, digital signage, improved accessibility, and enhanced security.

The goal is to create future-ready railway stations that are not only functional and passenger-friendly but also preserve and showcase India’s rich cultural heritage.

Celebrations were simultaneously held at all eight redeveloped stations in Rajasthan, featuring cultural performances, flag hoisting, and participation from local leaders and citizens.

According to officials, the upgraded stations symbolise a new era of travel experience in the country and reaffirm the government’s commitment to infrastructure-led growth and regional development.

--IANS

arc/pgh