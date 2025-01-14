PM Modi Extends Heartfelt Wishes on Magh Bihu and Makar Sankranti, Celebrates Harvest and Togetherness

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his wishes to the nation on Tuesday, celebrating the festivals of Magh Bihu and Makar Sankranti.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Best Wishes on Magh Bihu. We celebrate the abundance of nature, the joy of harvest and the spirit of togetherness. May this festival further the spirit of happiness and togetherness."

In another post, PM Modi said, "Many best wishes to all countrymen on Makar Sankranti. May this holy festival dedicated to the Uttarayan Sun bring new energy and enthusiasm in your life."

Makar Sankranti is being celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm on Tuesday. The festival marks the Sun's transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn, heralding the beginning of Uttarayan. On this occasion, bathing in holy rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna during Makar Sankranti is believed to cleanse sins and bestow spiritual merit.

The day is also dedicated to acts of charity and devotion. Traditional dishes such as sesame-jaggery laddus, khichdi, and other festive treats grace the occasion. Kite flying, symbolising vibrant energy, and cheer, is a cherished tradition on this day.

The festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi.

Assam celebrated the annual harvest festival Magh Bihu with great traditional fervour on Tuesday as people burnt traditional Meji (bonfire) in the morning. The bonfires are usually made with firewood, green bamboo, hay, and dried banana leaves.

On the occasion, young people took blessings (Ashirbad) from elders, reinforcing bonds of respect and love within families. Across the state, traditional sports such as buffalo fights, cockfights, egg-breaking competitions, and Tekeli Bhanga (breaking of pots) are also held.

Magh Bihu, or Bhogali Bihu, is a harvest festival celebrated in Assam, marking the end of the harvesting season in the local month of Magh during mid-January. The people of the state celebrate the festival with community feasts after the annual harvest. (ANI)