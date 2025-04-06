PM Modi extends greetings on Ram Navami, wishes for fresh enthusiasm in countrymen's lives

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the greetings of 'Ram Navami' on Sunday and wished for fresh enthusiasm in the lives of countrymen.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami. May this holy and sacred occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth festival bring new consciousness and fresh enthusiasm into all your lives and continuously provide new energy to the resolve of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. Jai Shri Ram!"

PM Modi will visit Ramanathswamy Temple in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, on the occasion of Ram Navami, where he will inaugurate the new Pamban Bridge

The new Pamban Bridge will replace the old 1914-built bridge, which was closed in 2022 due to corrosion problems.

The bridge spans over 2.5 km and was built by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) at a cost of Rs 535 crore.

Meanwhile, Scores of devotees thronged Ayodhya's Ram Temple on this auspicious occasion.

Before visiting the temple, devotees take a holy dip in the Saryu River in Ayodhya.

On Ram Navami, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya was adorned with vibrant flowers and dazzling lights, drawing devotees from across the country to celebrate Lord Ram's birth.

One devotee said, "I am feeling very good after coming here...The arrangements here are very good..."

Another devotee from Varanasi said, "I have come from Varanasi to offer prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami..."

Devotees also thronged the Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya.

Hanuman Garhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das said, "I would like to extend greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami. Aarti took place in the morning at 3 am. Devotees in large numbers are offering prayers at the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami. Today is the birthday of Lord Ram, and I extend best wishes to all the devotees. I will pray for the welfare of the world."

Ram Navmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and prasad. (ANI)