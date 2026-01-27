PM Modi extends birthday wishes to CM Conrad Sangma, hails his 'noteworthy' efforts in Meghalaya

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, saying that his efforts to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the state are noteworthy.

Read More

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’, Prime Minister Modi said, “Birthday wishes to Meghalaya Chief Minister Shri Conrad Sangma Ji. His efforts to fulfil the aspirations of Meghayala's people are noteworthy. I pray for his long life and good health."

Several other leaders from across the country also conveyed their greetings to the Meghalaya Chief Minister on his special day.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his wishes and wrote on ‘X’, “Heartiest birthday greetings to Meghalaya CM Sangma Conrad Ji. May Prabhu Shri Ram grace your life with good health, enduring strength, and abundant success as you lead Meghalaya toward higher pathways of growth and prosperity."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also greeted Sangma, saying, “Birthday greetings to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya Sangma Conrad. Under his leadership and guidance, the state is scaling new heights of progress and prosperity. Prayers to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev for his good health and long life."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal joined in conveying his wishes and said, “Warm birthday greetings to Sangma Conrad ji, Chief Minister of Meghalaya. Wishing him a long & healthy life in the service of our nation."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also extended her greetings on social media, stating, “Warm birthday greetings to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad Sangma ji. May his leadership continue to guide the state towards progress and greater opportunities for its people. Wishing him good health and continued strength in public service."

Conrad Sangma is the son of former Meghalaya Chief Minister and veteran leader P. A. Sangma. He became actively involved in politics after completing his education. Sangma holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a specialisation in Entrepreneurial Management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He later completed his MBA in Finance from Imperial College London.

He began his political career by contesting the 2004 Meghalaya Assembly elections but lost by a narrow margin of 182 votes. In the subsequent Assembly elections held in 2008, he was elected to the Assembly along with his brother. Following the demise of his father in March 2016, Conrad Sangma became the president of the National People’s Party (NPP). Later, he was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha from the Tura constituency.

Conrad Sangma has also served as the Leader of the Opposition in the eighth Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, representing the NPP from the Selsella constituency in the West Garo Hills district. In 2008, he became the youngest Finance Minister of Meghalaya. He has also served as the National President of the Nationalist Youth Congress.

--IANS

jk/sd