PM Modi expresses grief over Prayagraj building collapse, announces ex-gratia for victims

Prayagraj, March 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, expressed grief over the tragic building collapse in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and announced financial assistance for the victims affected in the tragedy.

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In a message posted by the Prime Minister's Office on social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi said he was "deeply saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Prayagraj" and extended condolences to the affected families.

He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased, while those injured in the incident will be provided Rs 50,000.

Earlier on Monday, in a tragic incident, a cold storage building collapsed with a loud explosion in the Phaphamau area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, killing four workers and leaving several others injured.

The accident occurred after the roof of the structure caved in. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway.

The incident took place in Chandapur village located on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway, where a private cold storage facility suddenly collapsed following a loud blast.

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Jogendra Kumar said that police, administrative officials and relief agencies rushed to the spot as soon as information about the incident was received.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) jointly launched a rescue operation and have so far pulled out 16 people from the debris.

Authorities have confirmed four deaths in the accident, while several people have sustained injuries; some of them said to be in critical condition.

The injured victims were immediately rushed by the ambulance to the Uttar Pradesh government-run Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

According to the district administration, the cold storage facility reportedly belongs to a local businessman, Ansar Ahmad.

Preliminary investigation suggests possible structural negligence, though a detailed probe is being conducted at the District Magistrate level.

The police are also examining all aspects of the incident.

Following the building collapse, traffic on the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway was disrupted, leading to a long traffic jam in the Malak Harhar area.

A large police force has been deployed at the site and traffic has been diverted.

JCB machines are being used to remove the debris, and rescue operations continued till late evening.

Prayagraj District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma and senior police officials are present at the site, supervising the rescue operations.

The Prayagraj administration said every possible effort is being made to rescue anyone who might still be trapped under the debris.

Authorities have ordered a detailed inquiry into the cause of the accident and assured strict action against those found responsible for the tragedy.

--IANS

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