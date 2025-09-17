PM Modi expresses gratitude as nation, world leaders celebrate his 75th birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed heartfelt gratitude to citizens across India and leaders from around the globe for their wishes, prayers and messages on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

In a message posted on X, PM Modi said he was “truly overwhelmed” by the countless blessings and affection that poured in from within the country and overseas.

“This affection strengthens and inspires me. I thank the people for the same. The innumerable wishes and the faith you have reposed in me are a source of great strength. I see them as a blessing not for me alone, but for the work we are doing together to build a better India,” PM Modi said on X.

The Prime Minister, who turned 75 on September 17, said the goodwill reflected the “inherent goodness of the people of India,” adding that numerous social service initiatives organised nationwide to mark the day “sustain our society and give us the courage to overcome all challenges with hope and positivity.”

“I have not been able to reply to the wishes individually, but I will say again - this affection has touched my heart deeply. I pray for everyone’s good health and well-being,” he added.

Across India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its supporters celebrated the occasion with a series of welfare drives under the theme of ‘Sewa Pakhwada.’

These included blood donation camps, plantation drives, cleanliness campaigns, health check-up camps, distribution of assistive devices to the differently abled, and food distribution among the underprivileged.

Several states saw BJP leaders flagging off yatras, while prayers and special religious rituals were organised in temples, mosques, gurudwaras, and churches.

Global leaders also extended greetings to PM Modi. Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed, Italian President Giorgia Meloni, EU President Ursula von der Leyen, Dominican PM Roosevelt Skerrit, Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon, Guyana President Dr Irfaan Ali, were among several others.

--IANS

sas/uk