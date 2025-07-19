PM Modi entrusted Delhi’s responsibility to ‘daughter of village’: Haryana CM on Rekha Gupta’s 51st birthday (Ld)

Jind, July 19 (IANS) Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said PM Narendra Modi has entrusted the responsibility of Delhi to Rekha Gupta, a daughter of Nandgarh, a small village of the state.

“You should continue to serve the public and the nation with the same commitment, and lead Delhi towards new heights of development,” CM Saini said.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrated her 51st birthday in Nandgarh, receiving wishes from PM Modi and other leaders, highlighting her commitment to public service. CM Saini said the political journey of his Delhi counterpart reflected the changing face of India.

“It is truly inspiring that someone born in a small village like Nandgarh can rise to become the Chief Minister of a metropolitan city like Delhi. This is not just a source of motivation for women, but also a powerful message to the entire nation that in today’s India, success is not inherited, it is earned through hard work.” He said the “triple-engine government” led by the Prime Minister is driving rapid development across the state.

“We will leave no stone unturned to uphold the trust that the people have placed in our government for the third consecutive time. Guided by the Prime Minister's mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas, our government is moving forward with commitment and inclusivity.” The Chief Minister was addressing a programme held in Nandgarh village of the Julana Assembly constituency in Jind district.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also present at the event. CM Saini recalled that after the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre in 2014, Prime Minister Modi had visited the historic land of Panipat for the first time on January 22, 2015, to launch the nationwide campaign Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, significant strides have been made in empowering and uplifting daughters in Haryana.

“Today, public service is no longer determined by dynasty, but by dedication and hard work,” he said. The Chief Minister said that since 2014, development projects of Rs 20,433 crore have been undertaken in the Julana Assembly constituency under the present government, whereas during the 10 years of the previous Congress government, projects of only Rs 202 crore were executed. He said 88 announcements have been made for Julana constituency in the past 10 years, out of which 85 have been completed, and work is underway on the remaining. In addition, 628 announcements have been made for the Jind district, of which 541 have been completed, and work is progressing on the rest.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised the leadership and working style of Haryana Chief Minister Saini, stating that under his guidance, Haryana is advancing swiftly on the path of development. She said the vision of a Viksit Bharat can only be achieved through a Viksit Haryana and Viksit Delhi. Highlighting the improved road infrastructure in Haryana, she said the strengthened road network is providing better transportation facilities to the people.

She expressed confidence that under the leadership of Chief Minister Saini, Haryana will continue to scale new heights of development. Rekha Gupta also lauded the leadership of the Prime Minister and said the BJP “is a true embodiment of democratic values, evident in the fact that a daughter from an ordinary family has been given the opportunity to serve as the Chief Minister”.

She shared her emotional connection with Nandgarh village, calling it her birthplace, and expressed gratitude to the people of Haryana for always extending their wholehearted support whenever she contested elections.

