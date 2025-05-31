PM Modi doesn’t just speak of empowerment, he shows it: MP Minister ahead of PM's Bhopal visit

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhopal for the Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan, excitement is building across Madhya Pradesh, especially among women who view his presence as a strong endorsement of their empowerment and recognition.

State Minister Pratima Bagri, speaking about the upcoming event, praised the Prime Minister’s commitment to women-centric initiatives.

“Certainly, we are seeing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only talks about women empowerment but also shows it by doing work,” she said.

“This event is being organised on the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. I believe the women of Madhya Pradesh will gain significant strength from this event, which will continue to inspire their progress.”

The Jamboree Ground in Bhopal is witnessing a steady stream of women arriving in 'sindoor-coloured' sarees to welcome the Prime Minister. The atmosphere is filled with anticipation and pride, as many prepare a grand traditional welcome with cultural gestures.

One of the women at the venue shared her excitement: “I am eagerly awaiting PM Modi's arrival in Bhopal and am fully prepared to give him a grand welcome. I am deeply impressed by what he has done for women in our country.”

Another woman added, “We are so excited to see our beloved PM Modi. We’ve been waiting for this day and are ready to give him a grand welcome.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, a revered 18th-century queen known for her visionary leadership and social reforms.

As part of the day’s events, PM Modi will participate in the Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan in Bhopal at 11:15 a.m., where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several major development and infrastructure projects, many of which are focussed on empowering women and enhancing public amenities.

Tributes to Ahilyabai Holkar will also include the release of a commemorative postage stamp and a special Rs 300 coin bearing her portrait.

In a symbolic gesture of honouring women’s achievements, the National Devi Ahilyabai Award will be presented to a distinguished woman artist for her contributions to tribal, folk, and traditional arts.

A key feature of the Prime Minister’s visit will be the foundation stone laying for ghat construction worth over Rs 860 crore on the Kshipra River in Ujjain, aimed at preparing for the upcoming Simhastha Mahakumbh 2028.

--IANS

rs/rad