PM Modi discusses minority welfare with Indian Grand Mufti​

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a wide-ranging discussion on social and minority welfare matters with Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, an official said.​

PM Modi expressed his appreciation for the educational and social welfare initiatives being carried out in India under the Grand Mufti’s leadership.​

He noted that the Grand Mufti’s social and cultural engagements at the global level enhance India’s reputation and are commendable.​

Their meeting in New Delhi covered a wide range of issues, including social, humanitarian, educational, and developmental concerns, minority welfare matters, and important international developments, the statement said.​

The Grand Mufti drew the attention of PM Modi to the concerns raised by people from different sections of society who approached him during his recent Kerala tour, held under the theme “With Humanity”.​

The Grand Mufti said he had taken note of the concerns raised by people from different sections of society during his public interactions.​

He also handed over his special message for the holy month of Ramadan.​

The discussion touched upon the need for inclusive development that embraces all communities, the importance of giving due attention not only to economic growth but also to happiness indices and human development, and the fair distribution of resources based on population proportion and regional balance.​

Concerns related to Waqf matters and SIR were raised, along with the protection of historic mosques and Islamic heritage monuments, the statement said.​

The reinstatement of minority educational welfare schemes, including the Maulana Azad National Fellowship, and the development of the Aligarh University Malappuram Centre were also discussed, the statement said.​

The Grand Mufti emphasised the need for closer engagement between the Central government and minority communities across the country.​

