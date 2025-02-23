PM Modi Criticizes Leaders Dividing Society, Lays Stone for Cancer Institute

Chhatarpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned against divisive forces, stating that a group of leaders is nowadays attempting to ridicule religion and is bent on dividing people. PM Modi also alleged that on many occasions foreign powers attempt to weaken the sovereignty of the country by joining hands with these people. Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone of Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute for Cancer in Chhattarpur, PM Modi said,

"Nowadays we see that there is a group of leaders who mock religion, ridicule it, are engaged in dividing people and many times foreign powers also try to weaken the country and religion by supporting these people. People who hate the Hindu faith have been living in some phase or the other for centuries," the Prime Minister said.

With West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent "Mrityu Kumbh" remarks triggering a political slugfest, PM Modi said, without naming anyone, "People who have fallen into the mentality of slavery keep attacking our faith, beliefs and temples, our religion, culture and principles. These people abuse our festivals, traditions and customs. They dare to attack the religion and culture which is progressive by nature. Dividing our society and breaking its unity is their agenda."

"At this time, Dhirendra Shastri has been making people aware of the mantra of unity in the country for a long time. Now, he has reached another resolution in the interest of society and humanity. This is the plan to build this cancer institute. That means now, here in Bageshwar Dham, you will get the blessings of bhajan, food and healthy life...," Prime Minister Modi said.

He further added, "In a very short time, I have had the good fortune of visiting Bundelkhand, the land of heroes, for the second time and this time, I have received a call from Balaji. It is the grace of Lord Hanuman that this centre of faith is now going to become a centre of health as well. I have just performed the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Shri Bageshwar Dham Medical Science and Research Institute here. This institute will be built on ten acres of land. In the first phase itself, a facility of a hundred beds will be ready in it. I congratulate Dhirendra Shastri for this noble work and congratulate the people of Bundelkhand..."

The medical and Science research institute will include a state-of-the-art cancer hospital, set to be built over 36 months at a cost of Rs 218 crore. Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)