PM Modi, Congress President pay tribute to Dandi March heroes on 95th anniversary

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Today, we pay homage to all those who participated in the historic Dandi March, a defining chapter in India's freedom struggle. Led by Mahatma Gandhi, this March ignited a nationwide movement for self-reliance and independence. The courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to truth and non-violence of all those who took part in the Dandi March continues to inspire generations."

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also took to X to honor the Dandi March, calling it historic.

"On this Dandi March Day, we honor Mahatma Gandhi's fearless stand against colonial rule. His historic Salt March sparked a movement that strengthened India's fight for freedom and self-reliance," Joshi said on X.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the 93rd anniversary of the Dandi March and called it "one of the strongest stances against" British oppression.

"On this day in 1930, Pujya Bapu started the Dandi March as a mark of protest against the oppressive salt tax imposed by the British. This brave act, which eventually galvanized thousands of people, will always be remembered as one of the strongest stances against the oppressors," Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X.

Congress President Malllikarjun Kharge also paid Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and all freedom fighters.

"Exactly 95 years ago today, Mahatma Gandhi started the historic Dandi March and shook the foundations of British rule with a handful of salt. The nationwide movement of civil disobedience starting with the Salt Satyagraha was an important step towards fulfilling the Indian National Congress's pledge of "Purna Swaraj". The Congress party is still living the principles of Bapuji. Bapuji's teachings and Satyagraha are as relevant today as they were in 1930. Protecting people's rights by doing "padayatra" has been and will remain the aim of the Congress. On this occasion, we pay our tributes to all the freedom fighters for their incomparable contribution, struggle and sacrifice," he said.

Congress also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the anniversary of the Dandi March.

In a post on X, Congress said, "On this day, Mahatma Gandhi led the famous Dandi March also known as the Salt Satyagraha beginning from the Sabarmati Ashram up to Dandi in Gujarat. The march was a major milestone in the Freedom Movement, symbolic of Indians attaining self-reliance based on truth and non-violence."

The Dandi March, or Salt Satyagraha, was organised by Mahatma Gandhi from the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to the coastal village of Dandi. The Salt Satyagraha was part of Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent movement against British rule.

The movement started on March 12, 1930, and ended on April 5, 1930. (ANI)