PM Modi Congratulates India's Historic 7-Medal Win, First Gold at Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated India's Sepak Takraw contingent for their performance at the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025, where they won seven medals, including the country's first-ever gold in the Men's Regu event.

Calling it a "spectacular performance," the PM said the achievement marks a 'promising future' for India in the global Sepak Takraw arena.

In an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations to our contingent for displaying phenomenal sporting excellence at the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025! The contingent brings home 7 medals. The Men's Regu team created history by bringing home India's first Gold. This spectacular performance indicates a promising future for India in the global Sepak Takraw arena."

Minister of Labour and Employment; Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated Team India for their historic seven-medal haul at the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025.

The Union Minister also commended the Men's team for their first-ever Gold medal win.

"Heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning 7 medals at the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025.A special mention to our Men's team for winning the first ever Gold Medal at this event. Your hard work and dedication will serve as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the nation. Wishing you all greater success in the future, " Mansukh Mandaviya posted on his X handle.

The Indian men's regu team was declared world champions on Tuesday, clinching the gold medal at the 2025 Sepak Takraw World Cup in Patna, Bihar. Backed by an enthusiastic home crowd, India overcame Japan 2-1 in the final match.

The hosts had a rocky start in the championship clash, losing the first game 11-15. However, they rallied to take the second game 15-11, forcing a deciding set. The final set was fiercely contested, with both teams closely mirroring each other's plays. India ultimately triumphed with a score of 17-14 in a thrilling showdown to be crowned champions. (ANI)