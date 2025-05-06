PM Modi congratulates German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on assuming office

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended warm congratulations to the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, on assuming office.

“Heartiest congratulations to @_FriedrichMerz on assuming office as the Federal Chancellor of Germany. I look forward to working together to further cement the India-Germany Strategic Partnership,” PM Modi said on his X handle.

Friedrich Merz from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) was elected German Chancellor on Tuesday. A total of 325 members of Germany's Bundestag, the country's lower house of parliament, voted for Merz, surpassing the 316 seats needed.

In the first round earlier on Tuesday, Merz received 310 votes. He is also the first Chancellor candidate since World War II to fail to be elected in the first round.

After the failure in the first round, Bundestag President Julia Kloeckner interrupted the plenary session. Parliamentary groups of political parties had hours of discussions before deciding to hold the second round of voting.

Following the election results, Merz headed for the Federal President's official residence, Schloss Bellevue, to be formally appointed by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Born in 1955 in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, Merz studied law and served as a judge at the district court in Saarbrucken, capital of Saarland, from 1985 to 1986.

He served as a member of the European Parliament from 1989 to 1994 and a member of the German Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, from 1994 to 2009. He led the CDU/CSU parliamentary group from 2000 to 2002.

After leaving active political life in 2009, Merz announced his return in 2018 following then-Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision not to seek re-election, Xinhua news agency reported. He became chairman of the CDU and leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group.

--IANS

dan/