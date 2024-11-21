PM Modi conferred with Guyana's highest national award 'The Order of Excellence'

Georgetown [Guyana]: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the highest national award of Guyana, 'The Order of Excellence' during his visit to nation on the final leg of his three-nation tour.

The Award was presented to him by Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The Order of Excellence, was awarded to PM Modi for his exceptional service to the global community, statesmanship and contribution to deepening the India-Guyana ties.

Sharing the details of the honour recieved by the Prime Minister, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called it "another feather in the cap for India."



In his speech after receiving the award, PM Modi thanked his "friend" Guyanese President Ali for the honour and dubbed it a "living proof" of the nation's deep commitment to the relations between both the countries.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to my friend President Irfaan Ali for conferring upon me Guyana's highest award. This is a living proof of your deep commitment to our relations which will continue to inspire us to move forward in every field," he said.

"India-Guyana relations are based on our shared history, cultural heritage and deep mutual trust," he added.

Highlighting the dedication of the Guyanese President during his address to the august gathering, PM Modi said, "President Irfaan Ali has personally contributed to taking these relations to unprecedented heights. Under his leadership, we are continuously moving forward in every direction. Even in today's discussions, I felt his affection and respect for the people of India".

"India is ready to walk shoulder to shoulder with Guyana in every field. Our cooperation as two democracies is important not only for bilateral relations but for also the entire global south," PM Modi noted affirming his steadfast support to Guyana.

He expressed deep regard to the people of Guyana, "I dedicate the honour bestowed upon me to these very historical relations between India and Giuayana and our unbreakable friendship".

Earlier, the Commonwealth of Dominica conferred its highest national honour, the Dominica Award of Honour, upon PM Modi.

President Sylvanie Burton presented the award to PM Modi in recognition of his efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and his dedication to strengthening the relationship between India and Dominica. (ANI)