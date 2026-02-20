PM Modi condoles death of Shillong MP Ricky Syngkon, says Meghalaya will remember his service

Guwahati, Feb 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Shillong, Dr Ricky A.J. Syngkon, remembering him as a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly for the people of Meghalaya.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Prime Minister said he was saddened by the passing of Dr Syngkon and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and supporters.

“Saddened by the passing of Lok Sabha MP from Shillong, Dr. Ricky AJ Syngkon. He will be remembered for his dedicated service to the people of Meghalaya. My thoughts are with his family, friends and supporters during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” PM Modi wrote.

Shillong Member of Parliament Ricky A.J. Syngkon of the Voice of the People Party (VPP) passed away on Thursday evening after suddenly falling ill while playing football, triggering widespread shock and grief across Meghalaya’s political spectrum.

Dr Syngkon had gone to play football with friends on Thursday evening at a playground in Mawlai Mawiong.

During the match, he reportedly collapsed on the field, prompting immediate concern among those present. He was swiftly rushed by his friends to the nearby Mawiong Community Health Centre (CHC) for emergency medical attention. However, due to the absence of a doctor at the facility at that time, he was referred to a higher medical centre. He was subsequently shifted to Dr H. Gordon Roberts Hospital in Jaiaw for advanced treatment.

Doctors said that despite efforts by the medical team, Dr Syngkon succumbed shortly after being admitted. He was declared dead at around 8.42 p.m., leaving supporters, colleagues and residents of the state stunned by the sudden loss.

Following the news of his death, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, along with several legislators, senior political leaders and party workers, rushed to the hospital to pay their respects and console family members.

Dr Syngkon, a first-time Member of Parliament, had emerged as a prominent political figure after registering a landslide victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Contesting on a VPP ticket, he had defeated three-time Congress MP Vincent H. Pala by a massive margin of over 3.7 lakh votes, a result that marked a significant shift in Meghalaya’s political landscape.

Known for his grassroots connect and advocacy on issues concerning indigenous rights, governance and transparency, Dr Syngkon’s sudden demise has created a void in state and national politics, particularly within the VPP.

Leaders across party lines expressed deep condolences, remembering him as a committed public representative with a promising political future.

The state government is likely to issue further details regarding last rites and official condolence arrangements.

--IANS

tdr/dpb