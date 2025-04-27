"PM Modi closely monitoring situation after Pahalgam attack": Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 27 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the people of the country and has been closely monitoring the situation in response to the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "After the Pahalgam incident, Prime Minister Modi has assured the countrymen. He is monitoring the situation. Whatever decisions the Government of India takes, based on inputs from the Home Ministry, Defence Ministry, and Foreign Ministry, they are not interpreted publicly."

Singh also highlighted the ongoing security operations in the Kathua-Udhampur belt, stating, "The idea of holding a meeting here was because some activities have been going on in the Kathua, Udhampur belt for the last few days."

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the entire nation is outraged by the terror attack in Pahalgam, adding that terrorists and those who planned the attack will be brought to justice.

Speaking to the reporters, Arjun Meghwal said, "The entire country is outraged by the terrorist incident that took place in Pahalgam. An all-party meeting has been held with the Opposition, and the Prime Minister made a strong announcement from the soil of Bihar."

"Wherever the terrorists are hiding, they will definitely be punished, and their masters who orchestrated the terror attack will also be held accountable," he said.

The terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam targeted tourists, killing 26 people, including one Nepalese national. The victims were gunned down near Baisaran Meadow, a popular tourist destination in the region.

This attack marks one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.

In response, National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams have been deployed at the site since April 23. These teams, led by senior officers from the anti-terror agency, have intensified their efforts to gather evidence. Eyewitnesses who saw the attack are being questioned in a bid to piece together the events.

The Indian Army has also launched several operations in a heightened state of alert to neutralise the terrorists involved. Following the attack, nationwide protests have erupted, demanding stricter action against Pakistan for its alleged role in sponsoring terrorism.

On April 23, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met and was briefed in detail about the attack. The committee strongly condemned the incident and expressed its condolences to the victims' families while also wishing for the swift recovery of those injured.

As part of the response, India has taken a significant step by withdrawing its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

These positions are now considered annulled, and five support staff members of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both missions. (ANI)

