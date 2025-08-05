'PM Modi changed our lives': Chhattisgarh farmers hail PM-Kisan scheme

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Farmers in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district are expressing heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the continued support through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan scheme), which they say has brought significant changes to their agricultural lives and economic stability.

One of the beneficiaries said, "I take benefit of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Small and middle-class farmers like me are taking advantage of this scheme and achieving success in their farming endeavours. I am deeply grateful to Prime Minister Modi for providing us with the benefits of this scheme."

Another farmer added, "There was a time when we had to borrow money from moneylenders to buy seeds and fertilisers. Now, with the money from PM-Kisan, we can manage our farming without loans. This scheme has brought prosperity and hope back into our lives."

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is a flagship initiative of the Central government, launched to provide income support to all landholding farmer families across the country.

Under this scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually, in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000, directly into their bank accounts.

In Dhamtari, more than 1 lakh farmers are currently benefiting from this scheme.

In the latest instalment, the 20th since the scheme's inception, over Rs 22 crore has been credited directly to farmers' accounts in the district, offering a timely boost to their agricultural activities.

"Earlier, farming was a loss-making activity. Many of us thought of leaving it altogether. But now, due to PM Modi's vision and schemes like PM-Kisan, we see farming as a viable and dignified profession," said another farmer.

Officials in the district noted that the scheme not only provides financial relief but also instils confidence in farmers to continue cultivation with better inputs and improved planning.

Once struggling with debts and dwindling incomes, farmers in Dhamtari now say they feel empowered and self-reliant.

The PM-Kisan scheme is widely seen as a transformative step for small and marginal farmers, giving them direct access to financial aid without intermediaries.

With growing enrollment and timely payouts, PM-Kisan is becoming a lifeline for countless farming families across India.

--IANS

rs/svn