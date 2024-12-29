PM Modi Calls for Unity and Harmony Ahead of Mahakumbh 2025 in Final 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2024

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the people to resolve to eliminate the feelings of division and hatred in society as they participate in the Mahakumbh Mela in 2025.

The Mahakumbh held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj.

Addressing the 117th episode and final episode of 2024, PM Modi said, "The Mahakumbh is going to be held in Prayagraj from January 13. At this time, mammoth preparations are going on at the Sangam banks there. When we participate in the Kumbh, let us make a resolve to annihilate the feeling of division and hatred in society."

PM Modi said that the Kumbh is the Mahakumbh of unity as there is no discrimination here and everyone is equal.

"For the first time, an AI chatbot will be used in the Kumbh event. All kinds of information related to Kumbh will be available in 11 Indian languages through the AI chatbot. There is no discrimination anywhere, no one is big, no one is small. Therefore, our Kumbh is also the Maha Kumbh of Unity. Devotees will be provided information about government-approved tour packages, accommodation and homestay on their mobile phones," he said.

He also said that in the 2025 Mahakumbh digital navigation will be available to aid devotees reach different ghats and temples with ease.

"With the help of digital navigation, you will be able to reach different ghats, temples, and akharas of sadhus in Mahakumbh 2025 The same navigation system will also help you reach parking spaces. The entire Fair area is being covered with AI-powered cameras. If someone gets separated from one's kith and kin during the Kumbh, these cameras will help in finding them. Devotees will also get the facility of a digital lost & found centre," he added.

The main bathing festival, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami) when the attendee's number is likely to be highest.

Over 45 crore people are expected to attend the Mahakumbh which is held once every 12 years.

Mann Ki Baat is Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio programme, where he discusses important national issues with the citizens of India. The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast by more than 500 centers of All India Radio. (ANI)