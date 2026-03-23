PM Modi calls for strict action against black marketing, hoarding of gas cylinders

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on all State governments on Monday to take strict action against individuals attempting to exploit the ongoing global energy crisis through black marketing and hoarding of gas cylinders.

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This plea comes as incidents of black marketing and hoarding of LPG have risen nationwide in response to reports of the global crisis.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas reported on Sunday that, as of Saturday, 3,500 raids had been conducted, resulting in the seizure of more than 1,200 gas cylinders across various states, including Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha about the ongoing West Asia conflict, PM Modi said, "When such crises arise, some elements also try to take undue advantage. Therefore, all agencies responsible for maintaining law and order have been put on alert. Be it coastal security, border security, cyber security, or strategic installations -- security of all is being further strengthened."

Given the conflict, PM Modi recalled the times of Covid-19, when the world was put under lockdown, and said that the country must face the current situation in a similar manner.

"Due to this war, the difficult situation in the world is likely to persist for a long time. Therefore, we must be prepared -- we must remain united. We have faced such challenges with unity even during COVID-19. Now, once again, we need to be similarly prepared. With patience, restraint, and a calm mind, we must face every challenge. And this is our identity, this is our strength," he said.

Calling on the State governments, the Prime Minister said, "We must also be very cautious and alert. Those who seek to take advantage of the situation will try to spread lies. Such efforts must not be allowed to succeed."

"Through this House, I also appeal to all state governments. In times like these, those who engage in black marketing and hoarding become active. Strict monitoring is essential. Wherever such complaints arise, swift action must be taken."

"If every government and every citizen of the country moves together, we can overcome every challenge," he added.

--IANS

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