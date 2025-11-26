PM Modi calls for duty-driven vision of Viksit Bharat in heartfelt letter to citizens on Constitution Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wrote a reflective letter to the citizens of India on the occasion of Constitution Day, invoking memories of the historic adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949 while charting a forward-looking vision of a 'Viksit Bharat (Developed India)'. He urged every Indian to place duties at the forefront as the nation moves confidently towards its centenary of Independence.

The Prime Minister recalled that in 2015, the Government of India officially declared November 26 as Constitution Day, a tribute not only to the founding document of the nation but also to the democracy it continues to strengthen.

In his letter, PM Modi emphasised how the Constitution has played a pivotal role in enabling common citizens to rise to positions of immense responsibility. He shared emotional memories of moments that shaped his reverence for democratic institutions.

“26th November is a day of immense pride for every Indian. It was on this very day in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India, a sacred document that has continued to guide the nation’s progress with clarity and conviction,” his letter reads.

“It is the power of our Constitution that enabled a person like me, coming from a humble and economically disadvantaged family, to serve as the Head of Government continuously for over 24 years. I still remember the moment in 2014, when I came to Parliament for the first time and bowed, touching the steps of the greatest temple of democracy. Again, in 2019, after the election results, when I entered the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, I bowed and placed the Constitution on my forehead as a mark of reverence. This Constitution has given countless others, like me, the power to dream and the strength to work towards realising those dreams.”

The letter also paid rich tributes to the architects of the Indian Constitution, including Rajendra Prasad, B.R. Ambedkar and numerous distinguished women members of the Constituent Assembly who shaped its ideals. PM Modi recalled landmark events such as the Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra in Gujarat during the 60th anniversary of the Constitution, and the special Parliament session held recently during the 75th anniversary year — events that witnessed unprecedented public enthusiasm and participation.

Calling this year’s Constitution Day especially meaningful, he noted that it aligns with historic milestones: The 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, and the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. These moments, he said, remind citizens of the fundamental place of duties in national life — a principle enshrined in Article 51A of the Constitution.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi reiterated that rights are born from duties, asserting that the fulfilment of duties is the path towards social harmony, economic growth and national unity.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister reflected on the transformative journey India stands poised to undertake. He noted that 25 years of the 21st century have already passed, and in just a little over two decades, India will complete 100 years of Independence. The year 2049 will also mark a century since the adoption of the Constitution — a moment, he said, that demands preparation beginning today.

He urged citizens to internalise duty as a guiding value in both personal and national development, adding that the policies and decisions made now will shape generations yet unborn.

The Prime Minister also underscored the responsibility of strengthening democracy by voting. He suggested that educational institutions celebrate Constitution Day by recognising first-time voters turning 18, instilling a sense of pride and accountability among the nation’s youth.

As he concluded the letter, PM Modi called upon all Indians to renew their pledge to build a nation rooted in constitutional ideals and driven by collective duty.

"Let us, on this Constitution Day, reaffirm our pledge to fulfil our duties as citizens of this great nation. In doing so, we can all contribute meaningfully to the building of a Viksit Bharat that is developed and empowered," PM Modi said.

