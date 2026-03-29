PM Modi calls firshermen 'strong foundation' of Atmanirbhar Bharat

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called the fishermen a "strong foundation of an Atmanirbhar Bharat", who continue to strengthen the country's economy and mentioned how efforts are being made to further enhance the fisheries sector.

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Speaking during the 132nd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Our fishermen brothers and sisters are not just warriors of the sea; they are also a strong foundation of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Battling the waves of the sea even before dawn, they set out to strengthen their families and the country's economy."

Highlighting government efforts, he said that the lives of the fishermen are being made easier through port development, insurance -- many such initiatives, he said, are proving "extremely helpful".

The Prime Minister said that since the weather patterns greatly impact their activities at sea, they are being "fully supported" through technology.

"I am extremely happy that such efforts are not only enriching our fisheries sector, but also instilling the spirit to innovate. Today, ever-new innovations are taking place in the fields of fisheries and seaweed, and our fishermen are becoming self-reliant," he said.

Prime Minister Modi shared the inspiring story of Sujata Bhuyan from Sambalpur, Odisha. As a homemaker, she wanted to contribute more to her family. A few years ago, she decided to start fish farming in the Hirakud reservoir.

"The early days were not easy for her. Numerous challenges, such as weather changes, arranging food for the fish and balancing household responsibilities were there, but her spirit remained unwavering. Within just two or three years, she transformed her endeavour into a thriving business. Today, her success has become a new ray of hope for the women of the community," he said.

Mentioning Havva Gulzar of Minicoy in Lakshadweep, the Prime Minister said that her story brings to the fore the "incredible determination of our mothers and sisters".

He mentioned that she previously operated a fish processing unit, but she believed she could improve her business with a proper cold storage facility. He said that consequently, she decided to establish a cold storage unit, which has now become her strength, and today, she is able to conduct business with more effective planning.

"Such efforts are being undertaken everywhere in the country, which are inspiring. Shivling Satappa Huddar of Belagavi chose a path different from traditional farming. For this, he created a pond farm," he said.

"He also received training for this business. Now, he is earning a good income by selling fish from his pond. Whereas, looking at the demand for seaweed, many people have also adopted seaweed cultivation," he added.

"I once again commend all those associated with the fisheries sector. Their efforts to strengthen our economy are highly commendable," PM Modi added.

--IANS

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